Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Study: Kentucky has one of shortest life expectancies in US
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new study says Kentucky has one of the shortest life expectancies in the United States, at just over 73 years. The study, conducted by NiceRx, looked at states’ healthcare spending, estimated life expectancy and hospital wait times. It said Kentucky ranks No. 46 out of all 50 states at 73.5 years, lower than the U.S. average which is about 79 years.
WTVQ
KU, LG&E warn of electricity disconnection scam
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric are warning of a scam circulating that tells customers their electricity will be disconnected if they don’t provide money to the number listed. A photo posted on the LG&E and KU Facebook page details the scam and...
WTVQ
Driving limits temporarily lifted for delivery of live poultry, feed in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order Tuesday to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for commercial drivers who are transporting livestock feed and live poultry to aid supply chain delays disrupted by last week’s winter storm. According to a press release, the...
WTVQ
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
WTVQ
American Heart Association expands infant CPR kits to rural Ky. communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Heart Association is providing over 4,300 infant CPR kits to new parents in rural Kentucky counties thanks to funding from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. In a press release, AHA says the initiative, which was launched in May, has already provided 3,000...
WTVQ
Rain chances set to increase in time for the new year
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Thursday evening everyone, temperatures hit the low 60s today across the entire area as we flipped the pattern from the brutal cold and snow. Lows tonight only drop into the upper 40s with clouds increasing. I can’t rule out a stray rain shower. Temperatures on Friday hit the low to mid 60s once again with more clouds than sun. Winds will be very gusty through Friday with gust 25-30mph.
Comments / 0