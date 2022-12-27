LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new study says Kentucky has one of the shortest life expectancies in the United States, at just over 73 years. The study, conducted by NiceRx, looked at states’ healthcare spending, estimated life expectancy and hospital wait times. It said Kentucky ranks No. 46 out of all 50 states at 73.5 years, lower than the U.S. average which is about 79 years.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO