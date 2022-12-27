Obituary: Anna Myrtle Nester

NESTER

Anna Myrtle Nester, a native of White Sulphur Springs, was born January 28, 1924. She died peacefully in her sleep on December 21, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, with her family by her side. She now rests comfortably in heaven in the arms of God.

She was a daughter of the late David Edward and Sarah Alexander, also of White Sulphur Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Brown Nester; her brothers, Lee, Rand, James, Forest, Robert, and Joseph Alexander; sisters, Elsie Feury, Letty Lee and Wanda Smith; and one great-grandchild, Christopher Mazey.

Left to cherish her memories include he daughter, Norma Gail (Glenn) Camp; a sister, Alma (Manuel) Fernandez; grandchildren, Lisa Mazey-Sampson and Michele (Todd) Arbuckle; great-grandchildren, Eric Mazey, Alex and Adam Sampson; and great-great-grandchildren, Cire, Cashton, and Jenavieve Mazey.

She lived by herself for the past several years and loved flowers. She had several flower beds in her yard and was very active walking around her yard with a long cane, using it for support and to “mess” in her flower beds, until a couple weeks prior to her death.

She was employed by the Greenbrier County Board of Education in food service, where she retired.

In her free time, she loved planting flowers, raising gardens, as well as canning vegetables. She was a wonderful cook. Unless she had at least three meats plus many vegetables on the table, she was not happy. It was great to eat her meals. She lived alone with her cat and remained active up until the last couple of weeks of her life.

There will be a celebration of her life at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home chapel in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a reception on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Fairlea. The food provided reception will be from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m with Pastors Rev. Lloyd Camp and Rev. John King officiating. Burial will follow at the Nester Cemetery in Glace, WV.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert “Bob” Shirey for his years of service. We want to also thank the nurses at Peyton Hospice House for their professional and kind care given to Anna during the last few days of her life. The care was exceptional, and we are so grateful to them for that.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

