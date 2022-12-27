ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Atwell in Southfield Agrees to Acquire Cleveland Surveying Company

Atwell, a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm based in Southfield, has agreed acquire Dempsey Surveying Co., a land surveying firm based in Cleveland. The acquisition, the third transaction announced by Atwell this quarter, will expand the company’s presence in Ohio and surveying capabilities in the Midwest. The deal...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit Most Affordable Major City for Housing in United States

ConsumerAffairs, an Oklahoma-based customer review and consumer news platform, analyzed U.S. cities with more than 500,000 citizens and ranked them based on median monthly housing cost and median home values from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that Detroit is the most affordable major city. With a median...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022

Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top UAW official gives a glimpse into strategy, what's ahead

Sometimes it's all about connecting the dots, especially when it comes to organized labor. Most recently, a high-profile strike of some 48,000 workers at 10 college campuses in California spotlighted the Detroit-based labor union known for its history of auto industry negotiations. The University of California system issued a statement Friday saying the 40-day walkout had ended. UAW members in higher education had voted to ratify their three-year contract. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
PONTIAC, MI
My Magic GR

Detroit: Where The Tow Truck Drivers Are Packing Heat

I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.
DETROIT, MI

