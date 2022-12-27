ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE

