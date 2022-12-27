Read full article on original website
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop. Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.
Time expiring for those kicked out of Legacy Crossing to retrieve belongings, find new housing
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Legacy Crossing residents are forced to start fresh ahead of the new year after being forced out of their homes. People are still packing up their remaining belongings from when they were forced out of Legacy Crossing apartments. And with time running out on their...
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an extra three days of...
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Pizza and wings
This year, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited some of the best pizza and wing restaurants in the metro. Here's a look back.
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit. It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.
Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area
OMAHA — Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, boosted by donations and $4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, plans to build or rehab about 400 houses for lower income families over the next four years. The nonprofit expects to invest more than $200 million by the end of 2026 in housing programs — almost double […] The post Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
