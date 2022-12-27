Read full article on original website
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out
A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday. The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah,...
Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct information provided by the San Joaquin County District Attorney. (KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said. Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out
This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured
STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said. Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute. The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to...
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
