WKRC

Bengals QB Burrow earns AFC weekly honor for third time this season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team’s 22-18 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday. Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes (76.9 percent) for 375 yards and three touchdowns...
WKRC

The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (12/29/2022)

Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. A look at the top three local sports storylines in 2023. Previewing the Bengals vs Bills matchup on MNF. College basketball roundup including XU's win at St. John's and Kentucky's...
WKRC

Which teams are ahead of Bengals as Super Bowl favorites?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals have already bucked some very long odds just to make the playoffs and now they hope to do the same to advance to the Super Bowl for a second straight season. There is renewed confidence that Cincinnati could not only represent the AFC in Glendale,...
