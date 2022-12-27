Read full article on original website
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
WKRC
Former Bengals receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he'll watch MNF with fans in stands
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson says he'll not only be at the Monday Night Football game, but he also plans to heckle Bills fans. Johnson tweeted his plans on Christmas Day. He also said he would sit in the stands with fans when the Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills.
WKRC
Bengals QB Burrow earns AFC weekly honor for third time this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team’s 22-18 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday. Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes (76.9 percent) for 375 yards and three touchdowns...
WKRC
Taylor not optimistic on right tackle Collins' injury, but nothing definitive yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday that he is "not optimistic" right tackle La'el Collins will return this season following a knee injury suffered in Saturday's game at New England, but stopped short of saying anything definitive. Collins suffered the injury in the second quarter...
WKRC
Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
WKRC
The Skinny Podcast: Talking Sports w/ Rick Broering (12/29/2022)
Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner was joined by Rick Broering to discuss a variety of topics. A look at the top three local sports storylines in 2023. Previewing the Bengals vs Bills matchup on MNF. College basketball roundup including XU's win at St. John's and Kentucky's...
WKRC
Which teams are ahead of Bengals as Super Bowl favorites?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals have already bucked some very long odds just to make the playoffs and now they hope to do the same to advance to the Super Bowl for a second straight season. There is renewed confidence that Cincinnati could not only represent the AFC in Glendale,...
WKRC
Bengals linebacker Wilson set for 'Wyoming Showdown' with former teammate Allen
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Monday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, but due to the Bengals playing on Saturday and the Christmas holiday the first media availability came on Tuesday and here are the takeaways from it:
