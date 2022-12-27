ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

Dozens of volunteers come together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday. Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.
BUFFALO, NY
KTNV

North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

UNLV Runnin' Rebels getting ready for their first conference game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are getting ready for Mountain West Conference Play after a stellar non-conference performance. The team, will have its first conference game tomorrow on the road against San Jose State. The Runnin' Rebels are 11-1, which is one of the best starts in...
PARADISE, NV

