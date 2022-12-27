Read full article on original website
KTNV
NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph. The areas...
KTNV
Hogging the road: Truck spills pork products on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot dogs, bologna and other pork products littered the side of the road in the far northwest Las Vegas valley after a crash on Thursday morning. A tractor trailer overturned, spilling its cargo across the highway and leaving a mess of meat for crews to mitigate.
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
KTNV
Driver that hit 2 pedestrians on Fremont Street showed signs of impairment, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pedestrians are dead after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Fremont Street and 4th Street on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Police say officers responded to the area around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports that two pedestrians were hit...
KTNV
Dozens of volunteers come together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday. Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.
KTNV
North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
KTNV
LVMPD: 50-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one dead on Wednesday night on Boulder Highway. Officers received a report of the crash around 6:32 p.m., and officers responded to the area of Boulder Highway and East Russell Road. According to...
KTNV
Colorado man arrested on hate crime charges after TikTok video captures racist rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a Colorado man who was allegedly captured on video making racist and homophobic comments toward two people eating at a fast food restaurant over the holiday weekend. In a news release, the San Ramon Police Department announced Monday they...
KTNV
UNLV Runnin' Rebels getting ready for their first conference game
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are getting ready for Mountain West Conference Play after a stellar non-conference performance. The team, will have its first conference game tomorrow on the road against San Jose State. The Runnin' Rebels are 11-1, which is one of the best starts in...
