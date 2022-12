ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is seriously injured after a semitruck and SUV collided Thursday morning on I-69 just southwest of city limits. The crash happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 between the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit and Branstrator Road. Authorities...

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO