Tale of the Tape: No. 13 Virginia at Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it two wins in a row Saturday as they travel to Georgia to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game is slated for a noon tipoff and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network. UVA was able to get back into the...
New excitement around Virginia women's basketball
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- In front of the John Paul Jones Arena a long line formed five minutes before tip off, as fans waited to enter the doors for Virginia women's conference game against Georgia Tech. “It’s a blessing,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said after Virginia beat Georgia Tech 69-63 on Thursday...
Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting
There are some major shakeups in UVA's starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Albany
Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’
Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Football fans raise thousands for cancer treatment for JMU & Texas football player’s mother
Norfolk native and former JMU football star linebacker Diamonte-Tucker Dorsey put out a call for aid on Tuesday to help his mother Tonya, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer back in February.
WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty
It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, December 27.
Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
Old Town residents grow frustrated over JMU parties, disrespectful students
There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg. Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to...
This $8.875M Exceptional Estate Holds Unparalleled 360 Degree Views of Lush Rolling Grass Fields in Afton, VA
The Estate in Afton is a luxurious home that is hard to be replicated now available for sale. This home located at 7777 Dick Woods Rd, Afton, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,226 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephen Mclean – Mclean Faulconer Inc., Realtor (434 295-1131) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Afton.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
