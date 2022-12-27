ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

New excitement around Virginia women's basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- In front of the John Paul Jones Arena a long line formed five minutes before tip off, as fans waited to enter the doors for Virginia women's conference game against Georgia Tech. “It’s a blessing,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said after Virginia beat Georgia Tech 69-63 on Thursday...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’

Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty

It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts

Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $8.875M Exceptional Estate Holds Unparalleled 360 Degree Views of Lush Rolling Grass Fields in Afton, VA

The Estate in Afton is a luxurious home that is hard to be replicated now available for sale. This home located at 7777 Dick Woods Rd, Afton, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,226 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephen Mclean – Mclean Faulconer Inc., Realtor (434 295-1131) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Afton.
AFTON, VA
247Sports

247Sports

