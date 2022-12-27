ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year.   Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WFAA

Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
TEXAS STATE
Retirement Daily

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
ALABAMA STATE
KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
NBC News

Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody

A suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Court records showed Kohberger was booked into custody on...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cincinnati Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
MINNESOTA STATE

