AOL Corp

Here are the 5 biggest changes to credit scores in 2022

This year, major changes hit the credit reporting industry that could end up boosting credit scores for millions of Americans, increasing their access to credit. From allowing folks to self-report positive rent and utility payments to the major credit reporting bureaus to paid medical debt coming off credit reports, these improvements will help many build or rebuild their credit worthiness.
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Fortune

Here’s how to use a balance-transfer card to pay off holiday debt

The 0% introductory rate can help you pay down principal more quickly. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Even the most disciplined budgeters can get carried away with the holiday spirit and spend more than planned. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s unlikely that you’re alone. The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects Americans to spend 6% to 8% more this holiday season than they did in 2021, which will amount to total spending of between $942.6 and $960.4 billion.
CBS News

4 ways to improve your credit in 2023

The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
CNN

Is 2023 the year you should get a credit card?

There are a wealth of rewards, benefits and protections that come from having a credit card, so consider whether it's time for you to put away that debit card and start using a card that gives you something back in return.
ValueWalk

3 Ways on How to Get Late Payments Removed From Credit Report

It’s no secret that late payments can negatively impact your credit score. If you have a late payment on your credit report, you may wonder how to remove it. The process is actually quite simple. All you need to do is write a letter to your creditor explaining why...
Business Insider

USAA Bank savings account rates

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. USAA savings rates.
CNBC

Have a low credit score? Now may be the perfect time for a credit card

Rebuilding credit or building it from scratch might seem like a Catch-22. To raise your score, you need to show you can manage debt by using credit products such as credit cards. But it's tough to qualify for these products without having a good credit score. It's no wonder that a recent survey from Capital One Insights Center found that almost 70% of Americans believe that having too low of a credit score will prevent them from qualifying for any type of credit card.
CNET

How Being an Authorized User Affects Your Credit Score

Suppose you're looking at ways to improve your credit score or establish credit and would rather avoid getting a secured credit card. In that case, you can piggyback off someone else's credit as an authorized user. As an authorized user, you will receive a credit card associated with the primary cardholder's line of credit. Where your credit score goes depends on how you use your credit card and the primary cardholder's credit behavior.
Fortune

Title loans: A risky and expensive way to borrow money in a pinch

You typically have 15 to 30 days to repay the loan principal, plus any interest charges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. There are a number of ways to borrow money in a pinch. A title loan is a short-term loan that may be particularly appealing to...

