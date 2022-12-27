Nikola working to qualify its hydrogen trucks in California incentive program

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) said its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) has crossed a key hurdle that allowed it to apply for eligibility with the state of California for its Tre FCEV to be authorized for voucher incentives in that state.

The company said it received a Zero Emission Powertrain (ZEP) executive order from the California Air Resources Board for the truck. That means that the vehicle meets the emissions standards required for zero-emission powertrains to be sold in California.

The executive order is also a prerequisite to be part of the state’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, which provides incentives to help reduce the total costs for advanced commercial vehicles in California. Nikola’s application is for a base incentive amount valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.

“Obtaining this CARB Executive Order is an important step for Nikola to support the launch of the Tre FCEV in California, our first priority market for this zero-emission powertrain option, with full production deliveries expected to start in the second half of 2023,” Nikola President and CEO Michael Lohscheller said in a statement. “We expect that the funding available through HVIP will drive a competitive total cost of ownership for the Tre FCEV truck, powered by the hydrogen fuel supply and infrastructure we are developing, and serviced by our local dealer network.”

