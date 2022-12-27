ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking and hot chocolate at Owl's Hill

By Brianna Hamblin
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4oLg_0jvbRnyI00

If you have family in town for the holidays and are looking for something to do, why not go on a unique hike and drink some hot chocolate in the woods?

The Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary is home to more than 2,000 species of plants and animals and is hosting its Marshmallow Hikes.

The sanctuary is 300 acres of forest, hills, creeks, ponds, and meadows in Brentwood, Tennessee, which is around 20 to 25 minutes away from Nashville.

There are hikes every day until the new year, at 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. There will be a couple of walks offered in January too.

It's only $10.50 to register online and that money goes towards maintaining the sanctuary and taking care of the animals that live there.

Each hike is about 30 to 45 minutes.

Afterward, you can get your marshmallow-filled hot chocolate surrounded by the nature you just explored!

