Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
Kim Kardashian Is Concerned Future Boyfriends Will Be 'Scared' Of Kanye West As He's 'Not The Easiest Ex'
Kim Kardashian has had one serious relationship since splitting from Kanye West, and she's nervous to introduce men in the future to ex-husband Kanye West, as his controversial behavior has constantly gotten him in trouble. “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’” the 42-year-old said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, which was released on Monday, December 26. “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent,” she...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Black America Web
Internet Reacts To Kanye’s Claims That NBA Star Slept With Kim Kardashian
Lots to unpack from Kanye West’s final hours on Twitter last night. In addition to clips of his viral sitdown with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones during which West repeatedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime, Mr. West also roasted his pal Elon Musk and alleged that NBA star Chris Paul shagged Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about her struggles with co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kanye West missing? Ex-business manager can’t find rapper to serve him lawsuit
Where is Kanye West? Wild rumors are swirling that the artist now known as Ye is “missing” — as his ex-business manager tries to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit, the US Sun reports. Thomas St. John, who is suing the erratic “Gold Digger” rapper and his company Yeezy over alleged unpaid fees, told a court he has also been unable to find a proper address for Ye. The rumors about the 45-year-old mogul’s whereabouts began to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud, who wrote: “Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to...
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Fears New Partners Will be 'Scared' of Kanye
Kim Kardashian is afraid of getting back into the dating game because future boyfriends will be "scared" of her ex Kanye West. Appearing for a recent sit-down interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told the host, "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?' I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."
musictimes.com
Where Is Kanye West? Rapper Reportedly 'Missing' Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Business Manager
Kanye West's ex-business manager reportedly said the rapper has been missing for weeks. Multiple news outlets reported that no one knows West's whereabouts as of press time, causing his ex-business manager Thomas St. John to declare he is missing. The businessman repeatedly tried to see him and served him with legal documents. However, the "Jesus Is King" rapper is nowhere to be found.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media
Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
Daily Beast
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
msn.com
Kanye West-Kim Kardashian divorce, the amount that the rapper will have to pay to his children is stratospheric
Slide 1 of 5: After eight years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said goodbye in court, divorcing. The agreements between the two, which have been made public, provide for joint custody of their children, who are aged between three and nine. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: official divorce.
HelloGiggles
