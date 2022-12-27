ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons

By Penny Preston
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dgq8t_0jvbRcGJ00

(Editor's Note: This year Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th Birthday. In honor of that historic milestone we're bringing you a new series called "Yellowstone Revealed." These reports offer a glimpse into the park's colorful history and stories that you've likely never heard before. This is the seventh installment - Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons. )

GRAND TETON, Wyo. - The coldest temperature ever recorded in Wyoming was in Grand Teton National Park, a whopping 63 degrees below zero. That was in 1933, but it is common for the temperature there to dip below 20 degrees below zero every winter.

But the park next to Yellowstone has been home to tropical fish from Asia and bullfrogs from the southern United States.

Buhhrup. Buhhrup. That is the call of a bullfrog that can be clearly heard at Kelly Warm Springs in Grand Teton National Park just south of Yellowstone.

Another bullfrog calls back. They are even visible in the middle of the day. And these may be tropical fish. That’s right: fish from the tropics. Bullfrogs and tropical fish live in Kelly Warm Spring, right in the middle of Grand Teton National Park.

When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.

In 2016, Sue Consolo-Murphy was Grand Teton’s chief of science/resource management. She said: “We believe the source of non-native things here has been people who empty out their aquariums when they no longer wanted tropical fish in them.”

Consolo-Murphy is now retired. In 2016, she said there were goldfish in the spring and its streams, which flowed into the Snake River. She said the goldfish can get pretty big and compete with native cutthroat trout for food.

She says they will "directly eat the small frye of the native trout, which we’re trying to protect in the park.”

But where did the bullfrogs come from?

“Whether they used to farm them decades ago, or just had them as pets and decided to release them in the park… a well-meaning attempt, but it is illegal and inappropriate to introduce a non-native species into a national park," Consolo-Murphy said.

So what now? Consolo-Murphy said an ongoing study would discover where bullfrogs have spread, and what they eat.

“Some of them have gotten to be quite large, and their stomachs are filled with native species.”

Consolo-Murphy said a plan to remove the non natives was in process.

“We hope to address the management and potential restoration of this spring through an environmental assessment and management plan we’re preparing and hope to release for public comment this winter.”

And if the plan is implemented, it won’t be easy to get the intruders out of the Tetons.

“Elimination might be tough. There are thousands of them in here.”

Now, a park spokeswoman says: “The park has done some things to try to eradicate both bullfrogs and non-native fish in Kelly Warm Springs, but we have not been 100% successful to date. “

RELATED
Yellowstone Revealed: Ducks and Faults

Yellowstone Revealed: Deadly Volcano

Yellowstone Revealed: The Draper Natural History Museum

Yellowstone Revealed: Swans and Fish

Yellowstone Revealed: Death in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Revealed: 'Lost in the Yellowstone'

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

The Full Story of the Biggest Typical Archery Bull Elk of All Time

Six years after tagging the largest typical elk ever killed with a bow, Steve Felix can still see his arrow hurtling toward the bull’s ribcage. Hunting federal land in eastern Montana on September 10, 2016, the Seeley Lake hunter had just spent 30 minutes watching the massive wapiti walk slowly within range of his bow. In the 15 seasons he and his hunting partner, Chad Tiffney, invested in learning the haunts and habits of elk in the area, it was the first arrow that Felix had ever flung.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
The Atlantic

A National Tantrum at a National Park

The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

