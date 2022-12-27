ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Navy veteran and Marine son rescue pilot after small plane crashes into frozen creek in Maryland

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dtkg0_0jvbRHvA00

A Navy veteran and his Marine son rescued a pilot whose small plane crashed into a frozen creek in Maryland .

The daring rescue unfolded at around 10.30am on the morning after Christmas day when Steve Couchman, 71, took off on a solo flight from Lee Airport near Edgewater, according to Maryland State Police.

The single engine plane was only in the air for a few moments when the engine began sputtering and the plane crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel.

John Gelinne Sr. and John Gelinne Jr. witnessed the dramatic crash from their home on the edge of the creek, initially believing the plane was headed directly for them.

“We saw the bottom of the aircraft, very close, and then it skipped and then went in the water right there,” Mr Gelinne Sr. told WTOP News .

“And so, we all scrambled out onto the patio there. We looked, and we saw him in the water.”

At that moment, the father and son team leaped into action to save the 71-year-old from the freezing water.

The pair – one a 30-year retired naval officer and the other a pilot for the US Marines – each grabbed a kayak and a shovel and made their way over the surface of the ice to Mr Couchman, they said.

Police said they were joined by an on-duty police officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department who set off in a third kayak.

By the time the group had reached the sinking plane on the frozen creek, Mr Couchman had managed to clamour onto the wing, according to Maryland State Police.

He was then able to hang onto one of the kayaks to stay afloat until rescue teams arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6R5n_0jvbRHvA00

Minutes later, officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the scene by boat, cut through the ice and pulled Mr Couchman safely into the boat.

Mr Couchman was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover.

The three kayakers were unharmed during their brave rescue efforts and have been hailed as heroes for their quick-thinking which may have made the difference between life and death.

Jennifer Macallair, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Fire Department, told WTOP News that the father and son acted “heroically” and more than likely saved the 71-year-old’s life.

In a Twitter post, the fire department added: “Great job by all who responded!”

For Mr Gelinne Sr., he said he is just glad that the crash wasn’t worse.

“The only thing I’m happy about is this guy is going to have another Christmas,” he said.

“Like this ended well, this could have ended really badly.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'

Christian and Misty Kath's daughter tried contacting them the morning after the crash to ask "when were they coming to pick her up," according to a family member A 10-year-old girl was safe at a friend's house when her family was killed in a plane crash on Saturday.   Christian Kath, 42, was flying with his wife Misty, 43, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily when their rented aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities. The bodies of Misty and Lily were recovered, while the search for Christian, who remains missing,...
FLORIDA STATE
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

Autopsy sheds new light on death of pilot who exited plane without parachute

A newly obtained autopsy report sheds light on a North Carolina pilot who fell out of a plane and landed in a backyard.Charles Hew Crooks, 23, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, broken bones, and damage to the lungs and heart when he plunged from a small plane in July.The autopsy, obtained by NBC News, did not show any trace of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.On 29 July, Crooks and a co-pilot were flying a CASA CN-212 Aviocar plane for a private company, ferrying multiple trips of skydivers.Returning from their second trip, the plane suddenly “dropped” below...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
CBS LA

Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash

Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
320K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy