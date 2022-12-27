Navy veteran and Marine son rescue pilot after small plane crashes into frozen creek in Maryland

A Navy veteran and his Marine son rescued a pilot whose small plane crashed into a frozen creek in Maryland .

The daring rescue unfolded at around 10.30am on the morning after Christmas day when Steve Couchman, 71, took off on a solo flight from Lee Airport near Edgewater, according to Maryland State Police.

The single engine plane was only in the air for a few moments when the engine began sputtering and the plane crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel.

John Gelinne Sr. and John Gelinne Jr. witnessed the dramatic crash from their home on the edge of the creek, initially believing the plane was headed directly for them.

“We saw the bottom of the aircraft, very close, and then it skipped and then went in the water right there,” Mr Gelinne Sr. told WTOP News .

“And so, we all scrambled out onto the patio there. We looked, and we saw him in the water.”

At that moment, the father and son team leaped into action to save the 71-year-old from the freezing water.

The pair – one a 30-year retired naval officer and the other a pilot for the US Marines – each grabbed a kayak and a shovel and made their way over the surface of the ice to Mr Couchman, they said.

Police said they were joined by an on-duty police officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department who set off in a third kayak.

By the time the group had reached the sinking plane on the frozen creek, Mr Couchman had managed to clamour onto the wing, according to Maryland State Police.

He was then able to hang onto one of the kayaks to stay afloat until rescue teams arrived.

Minutes later, officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the scene by boat, cut through the ice and pulled Mr Couchman safely into the boat.

Mr Couchman was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover.

The three kayakers were unharmed during their brave rescue efforts and have been hailed as heroes for their quick-thinking which may have made the difference between life and death.

Jennifer Macallair, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Fire Department, told WTOP News that the father and son acted “heroically” and more than likely saved the 71-year-old’s life.

In a Twitter post, the fire department added: “Great job by all who responded!”

For Mr Gelinne Sr., he said he is just glad that the crash wasn’t worse.

“The only thing I’m happy about is this guy is going to have another Christmas,” he said.

“Like this ended well, this could have ended really badly.”