ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim in the Headlines

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVh5K_0jvbQu0m00

Viral TikTok trends, brand collaborations and celeb-filled runway shows kept denim in the spotlight in 2022.

The never-ending cascade of fashion cores spanning Barbiecore to Bikercore gave brands plenty to chase, while denim heads, including actress Julia Fox, turned to DIY tutorials to create their own indigo masterpieces. The supply chain introduced new solutions for natural dyes, circular fibers and biodegradable products. Trim manufacturers launched removable buttons and rivets to streamline the recycling process, and retailers added pre-owned fashion to their sales floor in an effort to satiate Gen Z’s thirst for all things Y2K and vintage.

In short, denim’s post-pandemic glow-up continues despite rising costs for just about everything that goes into the making of a jean.

January

American Eagle Outfitters raises its 2023 financial targets following a joyous holiday season.

Fashion for Good launches consortium project to accelerate the shift from wet to mostly dry textile processing.

The denim in Pre-Fall 2022 collections is a battle of bold versus classic, resulting in an exciting-to-look-at hodge-podge of fits, finishes and styling.

EU-funded circular accelerator SwitchMed and Nudie Jeans announce they repurposed 6,530 pairs of second-quality jeans into 16,000 new pairs made of 20 percent recycled cotton in a pilot project.

Saitex opens a state-of-the-art fabric mill in Vietnam.

Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO Chip Bergh says the world is still in the “early innings” of the shift to looser fits, signaling more success to come for both men’s and women’s jeans categories.

Searches for double denim pop off following viral photos showing Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and actress/artist Julia Fox in coordinating indigo garb at men’s fashion week in Paris. Lyst reports that searches for “double-denim” shot up 31 percent week-on-week following the public display.

U.S. brands and retailers import $308.10 million worth of jeans in January.

February

Jordache releases a campaign starring Brooke Shields .

Crescent Bahuman implements blockchain-based PaperTale’s tracing solution.

Study shows Naia fibers biodegrade in the ocean within months.

7 For All Mankind, Driftwood, Scotch & Soda and more take home Rivet x Project Awards at Las Vegas.

Pangaia uses Archroma’s EarthColors for denim workwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAoLm_0jvbQu0m00
Pangaia

Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory joins Supreme as creative director.

Frame responds to consumers’ pent-up demand for travel with Jetset Jeans, a comfort-focused high-stretch pant.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga debuts a $440 jean moto jacket.

Protestors from the Changing Markets Foundation and Extinction Rebellion make an impression at London Fashion Week.

Denim anchors Maurices’ new tween girl line.

Jack & Jones drops C2C Gold certified jeans.

March

Lenzing opens a Thai lyocell plant for Tencel with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year.

American Eagle reports it did $2 billion in Q4 denim sales.

International Labour Organization says cotton in Uzbekistan is now “free” of child and forced labor.

Marks & Spencer debuts circular jeans for men, women and kids.

Pantone and Valentino debut “Valentino Pink PP,” inspiring a flood of bright pink fashion for the remainder of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BV6bu_0jvbQu0m00
Valentino Pink PP

Gap Inc. joins brands like H&M and Inditex in suspending deliveries to Russia.

Levi’s reaches over $5.8 billion in revenue—its highest revenue since 1998.

Fred Segal reveals The Original Jean Bar at its L.A. flagship, offering premium and sustainable denim brands.

The NPD Group names straight-leg jeans the top-selling fit among women in the U.S. surpassing the once universally popular skinny jean.

Target adds Levi’s products to 300 additional stores.

Net-a-Porter launches exclusive sustainable designs by Agolde, Citizens of Humanity and Goldsign.

G-Star Raw launches NFTs based on its G-No the rhino mascot.

C&A opens a German jeans factory.

Dickies rolls out 100 th anniversary celebrations, beginning with a campaign that pays tribute to the makers that have dressed in tits garments for the last century.

April

Small-batch label Hiut Denim celebrates its 10 th anniversary.

AG, Gloria Vanderbilt, Amiri and Levi’s are among The NPD Group’s list of best-selling denim brands.

Scotch & Soda adds repair services at its Amsterdam store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAqq7_0jvbQu0m00
Scotch & Soda’s Amsterdams Blauw store

TikTok users discover how showering with their jeans on can result in a pair of better-fitting bottoms.

Guess offers an in-store recycling program benefitting Homeboy Recycling, which sorts and processes items for repair and resale, as well as upcycling and recycling.

Stony Creek Colors inks deal with Archroma to scale its IndiGold high-performance plant-based pre-reduced indigo.

Levi’s announces that it plans to open 100 locations in Thailand.

Gap Inc.’s Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) program reaches 1 million women and girls in 17 countries.

Lyst names Kim Kardashian-approved Balenciaga and Gucci the hottest brands in Q1 2022.

Kingpins Amsterdam and Denim Days return to in-person events.

Western and destroyed denim lead festival fashion trends at Coachella.

Zara gets size-inclusive thanks to a collaboration with Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand.

May

Old Navy named consumers’ favorite-fitting brand by True Fit.

Jack & Jones is the first to use Milliner Organic Cotton.

Primark commits to ensuring all its clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

Candiani debuts hemp-infused Tencel fabrics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8jvn_0jvbQu0m00
Candiani Denim x Lenzing

Jacquard denim, hemp fabrics and natural dyes abound at Denim Premiere Vision’s first trade show in Berlin.

Isko presents PG Denim’s Paolo Gnutti, a collection of premium fabrics concepts geared to luxury brands.

Trendalytics names acid wash, cuffed jeans and the color purple as trends to watch in men’s denim.

Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH allots funds for the House of Denim Foundation.

Abercrombie & Fitch Inc. CEO Fran Horowitz says women’s denim, dresses and knits delivered their highest first-quarter sales and AUR in over a decade.

Soorty breaks ground on a 6.26-megawatt captive solar project in Pakistan.

June

Mud Jeans debuts 100 percent post-consumer recycled cotton jeans.

Bluesign teams with Sustainable Chemistry for the Textile Industry (SCTI) to develop a sustainable chemistry index that will provide a standard communication guide for chemical suppliers, manufacturers, brands and NGOs.

Levi’s opens a Haus of Strauss in Mexico City.

Farfetch says sales of “Conscious” products grew 1.8 times faster than the marketplace’s average last year.

Denim brands react to the fall of Roe v. Wade on social media.

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition commissions a review of the data and methodology of the Higg Materials Sustainability Index.

AGI Denim achieves B Corp certification.

Loewe grows plants on jeans with bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhYgK_0jvbQu0m00
Loewe

U.S. brands and retailers imported $2.05 billion worth of denim apparel in the first half of the year, according to OTEXA.

July

Levi’s relaunches ’90s-era SilverTab at exclusively at Kohl’s.

Rudolf Group marks its 100 th birthday with a modern rebrand.

Monki debuts its first products that follow Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKcXY_0jvbQu0m00
Monki’s Jeans Redesign collection.

Vacation-ready prints, bright colors and biodegradable fabrics trend at Project New York—the first since the start of the pandemic.

Mud Jeans and Saitex land on B Lab’s 2022 “Best for the World” list.

AGI Denim opens “Exquisite Blue Towers,” a gallery exhibition in New York City.

German brand Closed opens its first U.S. store, a popup in L.A.

Balenciaga, Schiaparelli and more feature denim in their Fall 2022 haute couture collections in Paris.

August

Lenzing throws support behind the Dutch Denim Deal to drive circularity.

Wrangler bows a collection of licensed collegiate apparel made in collaboration with Colosseum Athletics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGYD4_0jvbQu0m00
Wrangler’s collegiate apparel

Old Navy joins the Fifteen Percent Pledge, the racial equity and economic justice nonprofit that encourages corporations to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

Denim takes center stage at Cotton Citizen’s new Beverly Hills store.

H&M introduces “Better Denim” collection amid claims that it falsely advertised its sustainability practices.

Good American launches denim-inspired swimwear.

Huue raises $14.6 million to scale its bacteria-derived indigo.

Naked & Famous, Caterpillar, Joe’s, Artmeetschaos and more take home Rivet x Project Awards .

Re/Done says “bonjour” with its first store in Paris.

September

NFTS, sustainable stretch denim and better basics are hot topics at Bluezone in Munich.

Tommy Hilfiger returns to NYFW with a star-studded Andy Warhol-themed fashion show.

Ye pulls the plug on his Yeezy collaboration with Gap after accusing the brand of copying his designs for their own merchandise.

Hugo Boss and Replay combine styles in a denim-meets-athleisure collaboration.

Levi’s announces plans to add secondhand and upcycling initiatives in top markets by 2025.

Edited says the number of men’s skinny jeans in stores plummeted from 48 percent in 2021 to 21 percent in 2022.

Levi’s expands its use of natural indigo with custom fabric from Cone Denim.

Isko opens a Creative Room near Hamburg, Germany to support local clients’ R&D needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtV4B_0jvbQu0m00
Creative Room

WGSN and Coloro name Apricot Crush the 2024 color of the year.

American Eagle reports it has slashed water consumption by an average of 36 percent per pair of jeans produced.

Footwear stalwart Frye announces plans to launch a denim-focused apparel collection.

October

G-Star Raw taps into the Y2K trend by reissuing styles from 2000.

Blue In Green announces plans to open a second store in Denver, Colo.

Madewell launches jeans made with Isko’s Bluesign-approved fabrics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2Dg4_0jvbQu0m00
Madewell’s jean made with Bluesign-approved fabric.

Bright colors, removable trims and dry finishing technologies make a splash at Kingpins Amsterdam.

Diesel’s parent company OTB aims for net zero by 2050.

Calik Denim introduces biodegradable B210 technology.

Khloe Kardashian, Jens Grede and Remi Bader are among the 2022 Rivet 50 honorees.

Adidas, Gap, Vogue and Balenciaga cut ties with Ye after he makes a slew of antisemitic remarks.

Lucky Brand drops a collection of licensed “Yellowstone” apparel inspired by the popular ranch series.

Lee adds a vintage shopping vertical to its website, selling 1960s Lee Storm Rider jackets.

Mother, Levi’s and Citizens of Humanity encourage consumers to vote early in the U.S. midterm elections.

November

Candiani gets into bespoke cotton with Blue Seed, an exclusive hybrid, non- GMO cotton variety, designed to be a stronger fiber.

AG’s new animal-free leather employs organic biomass and other plant-based materials that eliminate toxic chemicals.

Lee and The Brooklyn Circus pay homage to Black cowboys in a capsule collection.

Victoria Beckham targets a younger consumer with a denim collaboration with influencer Mia Regan.

Women’s retail Maurices introduces a jeans exchange program for consumers that no longer fit into their jeans.

Unspun partners with artist Bráulio Amado to add custom prints to its made-to-order jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNt4P_0jvbQu0m00
Unspun x Bráulio Amado

Isko introduces Ctrl+Z, a new collection of fabrics made from 100 percent recycled and regenerative fibers.

To counter Black Friday sales, Hiut Denim promotes “the world’s most expensive pair of jeans” at the cost of 2 million pounds.

G-Star taps milliner Stephen Jones for a collection of haute couture hats.

Mills showcase premium collections at Denim PV in Milan, emphasizing fabrics with hemp, linen, bamboo and recycled fibers.

Levi Strauss & Co. names Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass president of Levi Strauss.

Guess Inc. report a net profit decline of 26.9 percent to $21.8 million from $29.9 million for the same period in the prior year in its third-quarter 2023 fiscal report. Meanwhile, Bansky claims the brand is illegally using their artwork on merchandise.

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz says non-denim pants are an incoming trend.

December

Pantone names Viva Magenta Color of the Year for 2023.

True Religion teams with Supreme for a second time, offering Gore-Tex-lined products.

DL1961 and Perfect Moment release denim ski wear spanning laser printed puffer coats to jumpsuits.

Fashionart, a luxury jeans design and production consultancy in Italy, sold a majority ownership stake to Chanel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6Jmr_0jvbQu0m00
Chanel Resort 2023

Rivet, in partnership with Cotton Incorporated, releases the Spring/Summer 2024 In Season look book. The digital book highlights mills’ most durable and sustainable fabrics.

Matt Baldwin, the founder of the now defunct BLDWN denim, launches the upcycled brand Unity Service.

Wrangler partners with heritage boot maker Lucchese for premium cowboy boots and Cone jeans.

Remake takes to social media to urge Levi Strauss & Co. to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety in Textile and Garment Industry.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim

Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact.  While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Sourcing Journal

Denim Bubble: How Long Will the Trend Cycle Last?

“This is the first time in my 30-year career where there are multiple denim trends happening all at once,” said Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design. “The exit from skinny jeans seems to have accelerated so quickly. Now, we are seeing a range of leg shapes and rises trending as well as heavier, less stretchy and non-stretch denim gaining popularity.” Though consumers found physical and emotional comfort in dressing in cozy loungewear during the early months of the pandemic, Covid-19 is not the singular factor in the evolution toward roomier fits. “The skinny trend was dominant for so...
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: 10 Must-Reads Chosen by Rivet Editors

Time flies when you’re up against deadlines. In between covering the daily news about new collections and store openings, the Rivet editorial team dives deeper into the hot topics affecting the global denim industry.  From navigating the metaverse to meeting the brands dressing rodeo stars, here are some of our favorite features of 2022.  Virtual Reality Show Though Roblox has become the testing ground du jour for brands eager to experiment and “enter the metaverse,” it is just one part of the larger picture. This feature examined the metaverse as denim’s next frontier and the small steps brands are taking now to have...
Sourcing Journal

Beyond Retro’s Steven Bethell Talks Vintage Denim and Finding a WWII-era Gem

Flare fits, aggressive washes and high waists are highly coveted denim styles. But they all trace back to different moments throughout fashion’s timeline. Now more than ever, vintage denim is in. And it’s not just because of the authentic craftsmanship of older styles. With more education surrounding sustainability, a growing number of people are turning to fashion’s circular economy to fill their wardrobes—and it’s generating serious profits.  But U.K.-based vintage retailer Beyond Retro already knew vintage denim was a gold mine. Founded in 2002 by Steven Bethell, the retailer now has 16 stores across the U.K., Sweden and Finland and an online business...
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Sustainable Gains (and Losses) for Denim

Sustainability yet again was the most used buzzword of the year in the denim supply chain. However, two recent studies revealed that fashion’s sustainability claims remain convoluted, desperately in need of a single global standard and easily manipulated to seem better than they really are. Then there was perhaps the biggest shocker of all—many brands have reverted to previously proven harmful environmental and social practices. In November, global advocacy group Remake issued an evaluation of 58 of the world’s largest fashion, luxury and big-box retail players that bluntly stated, ““We are back to cheap consumerism, high profits, low wages, massive greenwashing,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sourcing Journal

Has Bed Bath & Beyond Seen Its Last Holiday Selling Season?

With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom Names 2022’s Top Trends

The early days of 2022 saw shoppers emerging from two long years of dressing in athleisure and pandemic-approved cozy-wear. But as the year unfolded, Nordstrom saw customers swapping sweats for smart tailoring, leaving leggings behind in favor of colorful sets, mod details and comfortably polished yet unfussy footwear. It was official: Occasion dressing was back in full effect. The department store retailer rounded up a few of the year’s top trends based on its customer behavior as a look back on how 2022 fashion played out.    Dopamine dressing Professor Karen Pine from the University of Hertfordshire undertook a study that found that what women...
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Rivet’s 10 Most-Read Articles of 2022

Rivet readers are eager to find out what’s next in denim fashion.  The most-read articles of 2022 focused on what designers were sending down the runway for 2023 and how it was influencing consumers’ immediate purchases. Miu Miu’s miniskirts and MSGM’s cargo pants posed as alternatives to jeans, while bright orange, fringe and bondage-inspired trends underscored consumers’ desire to stand out in a crowd. Readers were intrigued by pop culture’s power in fashion. From Gen Z’s nostalgic look back at actress Pamala Anderson’s Y2K style to country music’s glitz and glamour, some of the most popular articles dissected how these influences went...
Sourcing Journal

Tillys Taps Recover for Denim Capsule Collection

Tillys’ denim label, RSQ, is joining brands like DL1961 and Revolve to make denim more circular. Specialty apparel dropped a new capsule collection of denim made with Recover, a brand of low-impact recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Recover uses textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber that significantly reduces the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with it.  Tillys’ Recover x RSQ collection offers women’s high-rise straight jeans in two washes, a men’s slim straight jean and a brown chore jacket. All denim pieces contain a minimum of 20 percent...
Sourcing Journal

After Kyrie and Kanye Catastrophes, Celebrity Endorsements Ripe for Review

It’s hard to imagine a worse final outcome for a sponsorship than what happened to Nike on Dec. 7, 2022, a day that will live in endorsement infamy. That night, as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving laced up his Nikes for a home game against the Charlotte Hornets, he covered up the hallowed Nike Swoosh symbol with duct tape and wrote on it in gold metallic marker: “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” and on the other side wrote, “Logo here.” Two days earlier, Nike had officially severed its endorsement deal with Irving based on his reluctance to apologize...
CHINATOWN, NY
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim Brands Scale Sustainability With Resale, R&D and Reworked Vintage

Denim labels took several paths to be more sustainable in 2022. Many brands began by examining their own supply chain for greener solutions. DL1961 and Tilly introduced a partnership with Recover, a brand of high-quality recycled cotton fibers made from post-consumer textile waste, into their denim assortments. For DL1961, its vertically integrated manufacturing was key in its adoption of Recover. In May 2021, its manufacturer Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. (ADM) entered a strategic partnership with Recover to use the firm’s certified and traceable recycled cotton in fabric collections. The multiyear partnership enables ADM to scale its use of recycled cotton from post-consumer...
Sourcing Journal

Are Ye-less Yeezy Photos Real or Fake?

For weeks, the fashion world waited with bated breath to find out what Adidas would do with the brand it owns, but without the collaborator it disowned. A tweet from Canada’s Vancouver-based online shoe seller Sole Savy, and an article published on wegotthiscovered.com, suggests the German sportswear giant filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) requesting a mark for the 350 V2 Granite shoe, which would have been part of its highly popular Yeezy line, but now will bear no mention of its namesake, the hip-hop artist and presidential hopeful formerly known as Kanye West. The only...
NEW YORK STATE
Sourcing Journal

Crystal Denim Implements 3D Sampling Technology

Crystal Denim can now offer crystal-clear 3D visual samples to its customers. The mill, a subsidiary of Hong Kong–based Crystal International Group Limited (CIGL), a global manufacturer that delivered 410 million pieces of apparel to leading brands in 2021, has teamed with Browzwear, a provider of 3D design tools for the fashion industry, to bring digital twins of Crystal’s specialty denim fabrics to the VStitcher 3D design platform. The technology will give designers and manufacturers of denim garments greater ability to visualize designs in realistic 3D, be a time saver and reduce the need for physical samples. Crystal Denim has been leveraging...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Embraces the Metaverse

The virtual bandwagon was more like a clown car this year, with everyone from Walmart to PacSun delving into the metaverse. It makes sense: E-commerce is the biggest economic factor driving the growth of a market that research consulting firm McKinsey valued at $5 trillion, and Web3 shopping as a $2.6 trillion opportunity. With more than 400 million users of virtual worlds, according to metaverse consulting company Metaversed, brands are cashing in on the brave new world wide web. And even though NFTs have lost some of their luster, luxury houses are still chasing the $22 million-in-one-day-high Adidas achieved late last year. “Regarding the...
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim Rules the Runway

Denim made its presence felt once again on the runway in 2022.  Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collections shared the spotlight with Julia Fox’s double-denim ensembles in January. Loose silhouettes were the most common theme in men’s denim. Hed Mayner presented wide-leg jeans with layers and deep patch pockets. Bluemarble elevated baggy bottoms with intricate beadwork on the sides of legs. Kolor kept it cool with slouchy jeans and deconstructed pretty knits and Taakk added distressed textures to the surface of jeans. Jeans with front seaming details were seen in collections by Liberal Youth Ministry, JW Anderson and Valette Studio. The twisted and ripped seams...
SheKnows

The Best High Top Sneakers for Any Season & Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While there are a ton of great pairs of shoes to wear, nothing beats a classic pair of high-top sneakers. And thanks to all of the buzz on social media, the shoes have been trending all year. If you haven’t snagged a pair yet, don’t let a new year start without the best high-top shoes in your closet. To help, we compiled a list of the best ones for any season and budget. The best high-top sneakers come from various...
Sourcing Journal

The Wild, Wild West of Counterfeit Authentication

Everything is about authenticity. Nobody likes to be deceived. To be made to look foolish, to feel foolish. Whether it’s within luxury goods or baseball cards or even grocery-store staples—a class-action lawsuit accuses Barilla of misleading consumers about where its pasta is made (hint: not Italy)—generally, people want to take what they see, hear and consume at face value. But do appearances hold more weight than authenticity? Data would suggest the answer is “yes.” “Nothing is safe from fakes,” DK Lee, co-founder and chief business officer of artificial intelligence (AI) brand protection startup MarqVision, said. “You can’t trust anything.” And nothing is off-limits. The...
Sourcing Journal

US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology

A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Hansae Looks Ahead as it Marks 40-Year Milestone

2022 marks South Korean-based garment manufacturer Hansae’s 40-year anniversary. In its four decades, the producer has grown to be a global force in fashion, supplying some of the biggest retailers such as American Eagle Outfitters, Carhartt, Gap Inc., H&M, Target, and more. Hansae has a widespread presence; its production totals in relation to the U.S. population implies that one in three Americans wear Hansae-made clothing. The company exported roughly 408 million pieces of clothing in 2021. To visualize this volume, if these garments were stacked, they would reach a height 3,736 times that of New York’s tallest building, One World Trade Center. Since...
Sourcing Journal

Star Fades International Celebrates Two Years With Vintage Pop-Up

Star Fades International (SFI) had a celebratory second anniversary. The Commerce, Calif.–based production center and denim laundry owned by Artistic Milliners (Pvt.) Ltd., hosted the denim community earlier this month for a holiday party and pop-up vintage market at its facility that produces full-package, U.S.-made products for retailers and brands. The event featured a small group of vintage sellers, including Denim Doctors, Wilder Los Angeles and Ome.  The pary was the first time SFI opened its doors to the greater denim community since opening in 2020.  Guests included representatives from L’Agence, EB Denim, Swat Fame, Imogene + Willie, Daily Blue and Denim Dudes...
COMMERCE, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy