ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Is a Serial Killer Lurking Lake Michigan In Illinois?

Chicago residents are on edge as authorities investigate the possibility of a serial killer after several bodies were found in the city's waterways. The first body was discovered in the Chicago River on April 4, 2021, and since then, at least three more bodies have been found in various waterways around the city.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The Polar (Vortex) Express: Riding Amtrak during last week’s storm disruptions

While Chicago polar vortex-related flight cancellations have been covered extensively on the news, Amtrak hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention – even though state-supported and long-distance Amtrak trains that serve Chicago continue to be impacted even as the weather warms up. As the storm approached last week, Amtrak...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
1440 WROK

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
chicagocrusader.com

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy