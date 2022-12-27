Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Is a Serial Killer Lurking Lake Michigan In Illinois?
Chicago residents are on edge as authorities investigate the possibility of a serial killer after several bodies were found in the city's waterways. The first body was discovered in the Chicago River on April 4, 2021, and since then, at least three more bodies have been found in various waterways around the city.
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton Home
Emporium Beverage Depot is Dolton’s premiere beverage retail establishment. Owner Tiffany Kamara pictured with husband, Patrick Kamara, is ePhoto bySouth Suburban News / mytaylormedia.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The Polar (Vortex) Express: Riding Amtrak during last week’s storm disruptions
While Chicago polar vortex-related flight cancellations have been covered extensively on the news, Amtrak hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention – even though state-supported and long-distance Amtrak trains that serve Chicago continue to be impacted even as the weather warms up. As the storm approached last week, Amtrak...
Man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Chicago police said 3 people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Cook County celebrates 24 new officers graduating
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest officers to the force.The sheriff's office posted photos on Twitter with the message "Congratulations, Graduates!"The 24 officers completed four-and-a-half months of training at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Training Academy prior to this week's graduation.
Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating.
Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
As State Law Changes, Chicago Must Remove Lead Service Lines — But Only Along Broken Water Mains
A new state law will require city crews to significantly step up the pace of efforts to replace the approximately 390,000 lead service lines responsible for contaminating Chicagoans’ tap water. Starting Jan. 1, city crews will have to replace all of the lead service lines connected to a water...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
chicagocrusader.com
More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise
Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
cwbchicago.com
With cash bail ending in Cook County, more judges are added to pretrial hearing division
Chicago — In preparation for the elimination of cash bail on January 1, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is expanding the roster of judges who determine initial pretrial release conditions for people charged with crimes in Chicago, according to a source. The source said that the current complement...
Video shows pipes bursting at Chicago record store
Over the weekend, a passerby reached out to an Avondale record store to let them know the fire department was making entry into their store.
Comments / 0