MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.

21 HOURS AGO