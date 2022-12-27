ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Related
WFLA

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
wtvy.com

Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
utv44.com

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police increases patrol for impaired driving on New Year's Eve

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are upping their patrol heading into the holiday weekend to search for drunk drivers. The state of Florida had the third highest amount of alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2020, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officer Mike Wood with...
PENSACOLA, FL

