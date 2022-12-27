Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
'Already knew who did it': Family of victims in Escambia County double-stabbing speaks out
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family of the woman and her son stabbed Monday in Escambia County spoke with WEAR News Thursday. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office searched since Monday for Tamondo Reuben, who they say stabbed the woman in the chest, and stabbed her son 15 times. A tip led...
WEAR
Report: Navarre man arrested after placing gun against woman's face during altercation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested last Thursday in Okaloosa County after pressing a handgun against a woman's face and lower back following a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report. Chase Gary, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to...
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
WEAR
'We were fighting': Arrest report reveals new details in Crestview murder
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The arrest report for the man charged with murdering his wife Wednesday morning in Crestview sheds more light on the domestic violence incident. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around 4 a.m. inside their home on Nun Drive.
Florida Man Charged For Opening Fire On Officers, Killing Sheriff's Deputy On Christmas Eve
Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, opened fire on a group of officers attempting to arrest him for domestic battery on Christmas Eve, fatally striking Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Hamilton. A Florida sheriff's corporal was shot dead on Christmas Eve when a man he was attempting to arrest on a warrant...
WEAR
Cantonment woman charged with exploiting ex-husband's parents pleads not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Cantonment woman charged with allegedly opening fraudulent credit accounts through her ex-husband's parents and stealing from them filed a written plea of not guilty this week. Samantha Perea, 36, filed the written plea Tuesday and has waived her Dec. 30 court appearance. Perea was arrested...
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WEAR
Family of Cantonment murder suspect who killed himself in jail file wrongful death lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the Escambia County murder suspect, who deputies say took his own life last year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Escambia County and two Escambia County Jail corrections officers in federal court Tuesday. Prior to his death, 24-year-old Lukas Snelson was charged with...
wtvy.com
Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with whipping 5 children with belt, charging cord
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse. Eric Suggs, 28, was arrested after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old, according to an arrest report. According to...
WEAR
Northwest Florida self-defense expert praises mother who protected family during stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County investigators are working around the clock to find the man behind the stabbing of two individuals on West Fairfield Drive Monday afternoon. "Turn yourself in," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. "We will not stop looking for you. You are a danger to our...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks for the first time about the loss of Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News has learned more information about the Okaloosa County deputy killed in the line of duty. Sheriff Eric Aden spoke for the first time Tuesday about the loss of Corporal Ray Hamilton after a domestic violence suspect shot the deputy Saturday. Sheriff Aden says he’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
utv44.com
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
WEAR
Pensacola Police increases patrol for impaired driving on New Year's Eve
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are upping their patrol heading into the holiday weekend to search for drunk drivers. The state of Florida had the third highest amount of alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2020, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officer Mike Wood with...
WEAR
Deputies searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Circle K on Mobile Highway Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Circle K on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway at around 10:29 p.m. The sheriff's office says two black male...
Comments / 1