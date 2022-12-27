Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest pilots blast leadership over 'absolutely preventable' travel mess
Pilots for Southwest Airlines issued a scathing response to the logistical meltdown this weekend, saying no one was surprised by it except for the company's leadership. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents more than 10,000 pilots, said in a statement Wednesday it believes the mess was preventable. The pilots...
NORAD tracker follows Santa around the world for 67th year: how to watch
A decades-old holiday tradition is once again kicking off on Christmas Eve: The NORAD Santa tracker is following Santa Claus around the world as he and his reindeer deliver gifts. NORAD starts tracking Santa’s movements every year around 4 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve through its website and app. Starting...
Chicago-area ComEd customers warned rolling power outages are possible Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CHICAGO - ComEd warned electricity customers in the Chicago area that hours-long rolling power outages were possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – two of the coldest days so far this winter. ComEd said the power outages – if they happen – would be due to problems with...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0