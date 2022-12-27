Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions flatten: What CDC predicts for January
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in the U.S. after a steady month of growth, though it's still unclear how the holiday season may affect this trend. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 admissions have increased by just 3 percent, while cases have fallen 9 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vaccine hesitancy fueling resurgence of diseases, experts say
A measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, is sparking concern among health officials who believe that increased vaccine hesitancy will intensify a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, according to The Washington Post. Officials said most of the 82 children infected were old enough to get shots but their parents chose not to...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Hospitals are bursting at the seams': 5 physicians on the effects of the respiratory virus surge
About three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the word "surge" may fall on deaf ears. While COVID-19 alone isn't straining hospitals and staff to the same degree it was during earlier waves, capacity issues, workforce shortages and the nation's ongoing surge of respiratory viruses are now placing unprecedented pressure on the nation's healthcare system.
beckershospitalreview.com
Men's residence, race determine odds of death by certain cancers
A recent American Cancer Society study found geographic and racial disparities in incidence and mortality rates for men with a major genitourinary cancer. The study, published in European Urology, looked at incidence and mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers — bladder, kidney, prostate and testicular — for men and women in the U.S. Researchers used the National Cancer Institute 22-registry Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results database, the U.S. Cancer Statistics database and the National Center for Health Statistics, according to a Dec. 21 American Cancer Society news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA updates guidelines for diagnosing, treating heart attacks in older adults
The American Heart Association released a new scientific statement Dec. 12 that updates information for diagnosing and treating acute coronary syndrome in people 75 and older. Changes in the cardiovascular system associated with normal aging and non-heart-related medical conditions become more common with age and should be considered when planning heart attack treatment and follow-up, according to an article posted on the AHA website.
Comments / 0