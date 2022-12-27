Read full article on original website
Steve Saale
Stephen “Steve” G. Saale, died peacefully at home, with his family at his side on December 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 56 years old, born June 18, 1966, in Alton, and was the son of Patricia (Astroth) Saale of Jerseyville and the late Carl Saale. As luck would have it, he met the love of his life and his future wife of 17 years through mutual acquaintances, and on June 18, 2005, he married the former Jane (Beem) Jansen at Lockhaven Country Club. She survives.
Sandra Hendrix
Sandra K. Hendrix, 68, of Alton passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 23, 2022 in her home. She was born April 22, 1954 in Alton to Roy and Mary (Russell) LeMay. She is survived by four sons, Thomas Grindstaff of Wood River, Jeremy Grindstaff of Collinsville, Dakota Grindstaff...
Michael Eubanks, Sr.
Michael E. Eubanks Sr., 71, died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism at his home on December 27, 2022. He was born November 27, 1951 to Jearoldine McGwire and Dwight Eubanks. Mike is survived by his son, Michael E. Eubanks Jr. from his first marriage to Candice (Wooldridge) Eubanks. Mike’s second marriage was to Jo Ann (Wilkinson) Young . They were married for 35 years until her death in 2017, and is survived by his bonus daughter Tina Young. Mike is also survived by his grand daughter, Jacqueline Rector, who lived with him and kept him on his toes.
Robert Lyles
Robert Joseph Lyles, 78, died at 1:37 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his residence after a brave battle with lung cancer. Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Ann Lyles of Jerseyville. 2 sons and daughters in-law:. Rob and Kelly Lyles of Mt. Juliet, TN. Randy and Stacie Lyles of Murfreesboro,...
John Hartley II
John Robert Hartley, II, 62, passed away 4:54 pm, Monday, December 26, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born December 23, 1960 in Alton he was the son of Phyllis (Doerr) Fry of Roxana and the late Robert Louis Hartley. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. John married Francis McCarthy...
Betty J. Herrmann
Betty Jean Herrmann, 93, passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at River Crossing Nursing Home of Alton. Born July 16, 1929 in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Fred L. and Florence W. (Stevens) Hoggatt. Betty and David C. Herrmann were married on July...
Rita Eifert
Rita Rae Eifert, 85, died at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Raymond Daniel and Agnes Marie (Sheridan) Osborne. Rita worked for the May Company as a manager for many years. She was...
Melinda R. Perry
On December 17, 2022 Melinda entered eternal rest. Her service information is as follows: Friday December 30, 2022, Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral Service at 11 a.m., at Deliverance Temple Complex. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
Wilma A. Krysl
Wilma Ann Krysl, 93, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, at 4:20 pm. She was born July 6, 1929, in Batchtown, IL, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Abeln) Weishaupt. Wilma was married to Jerome Stumpf May 18, 1946, in Batchtown, IL until his passing May 4, 1970. She married Charles Krysl April 8, 1972, in Batchtown, IL until divorced.
Lester Wilson
Lester Earl Wilson, 81, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:17 am at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on November 10, 1941 in Rudement, IL the son of Walter and Vernice (Gribble) Wilson. Lester married Thelma June Robinson on November 20, 1963. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2020.
John Wells
John H.P. Wells, 47, died unexpectedly at 11:47 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. Surviving are his mother: Bonnie Wells of Jerseyville. Brother: Arthur Wells. Sister: Rebecca J.L. Wells. Niece: Megan. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Crawford Funeral...
Heather Golley
Heather Diane (Chandler) Golley, 47, of Alton, formerly of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence. Daughters: Izabella Golley a student at the University of Illinois. Alexandra Golley of Jerseyville. Brothers: Keith Chandler of Holiday Shores. Chad Chandler of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from...
Ronald Blaker
Ronald Alvin Blaker, 66, died at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 13, 1956 in Washington DC the son of the late Martin Joseph and Florence (Cohen) Blaker. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy, and he was the...
Bessie M. Livsey
Bessie Mae Livsey, 101, of Jerseyville died on Dec 24, 2022, at Jerseyville. She was born March 12, 1921, in Manlius, IL to Mahlon Preston & Florence (Cook) Kaufman. Bessie married James Robert (Bob) Livsey on June 15, 1943 at Buckley Field, Denver Colorado. Bob passed away on March 13, 2004.
Marjorie Beiser
Marjorie R. Beiser, 98, of Jerseyville died on Sunday, Dec 25, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born Oct 11, 1924, in Delhi, IL, the daughter of Fred & Lillie (Rose) Breitweiser. Marjorie married Albert “Vic” Beiser on Jan 29, 1952, in McClusky, IL. Vic passed away Feb 27, 2004.
Alex Ojeda
Alex Ojeda, 84, of Fort Myers, Florida and Alton, Illinois passed away on December 12th, 2022, of natural causes. Alex was born on August 20th, 1938, to Alex Ojeda and Pura Atayde in San Diego, California. After graduating high school, he joined the aerospace industry in its early stages. Alex worked with General Dynamics in San Diego, and joined McDonnell Douglas to work on the Mercury and Gemini projects on the Space Coast of Florida in the 1960’s. After several moves, he ended up working at their headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri where he led groups of engineers on multiple top-secret projects.
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
Dugger Pools recognized for six decades in business
The Madison County Board is helping a Riverbend business celebrate 60 years. At its December meeting, members of the Bethalto contingent of the board called up representatives of the Dugger Pools family to honor them with a proclamation. Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae said a few words about what...
Free Christmas tree recycling offered in Riverbend
An Alton business is offering free curbside pick-up and recycling of live Christmas trees to residents of Alton and Godfrey. Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is taking contact information through its website: www.sparksjunkremoval.net. Denise Sparks tells The Big Z more about the service:. Sparks says you may also call or...
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
