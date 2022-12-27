Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four students were slaughtered as they slept in a rental home near campus.
Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody
A suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK...
Though rare, owl attacks in Washington may be on the rise
(The Center Square) — Attacks by owls on humans are extremely rare but may be increasing in frequency in Washington according to one expert on the winged creatures. Jonathan C. Slaught, a biologist specializing on owls for the Wildlife Conservation Society, believes confrontations with the predatory fowl are becoming more common due to the reduction of dense forests where owls prefer to dwell. “The more you reduce the places where...
