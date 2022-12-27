Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven people have been displaced and a dog is a missing after a house fire in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Tabor and Adams Avenues. Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but family...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian injured after crash involving vehicle near Pecos, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is in the hospital after police believe he was hit by a vehicle early Thursday evening near Pecos and Desert Inn Roads. Officers responded to the crash west of the intersection just after 5:33 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Henderson Fire Engineer honored in line-of-duty memorial ceremony
The Henderson Fire Department honored the life of Fire Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian with a line-of-duty death memorial ceremony and motorcade on Thursday afternoon.
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Fox5 KVVU
2 injured after shooting near Fremont Street, suspect outstanding
UPDATE - 11:50 P.M. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot near Fremont and 4th just after 10:15 Thursday night. Police say both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The suspect is still outstanding. Police tell FOX5 the altercation appears to be isolated between...
8newsnow.com
Open containers found in man’s car after deadly Christmas crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man had “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and a dazed look on his face” following a crash on Christmas that killed his female passenger, according to the arrest report. Milton Martin Enriquez, 21, is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in...
8newsnow.com
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one. Marco Hornsby, 39, a Las Vegas father of four children was killed in a stabbing in late November. Family searches for answers 1 month...
Woman killed in crash along Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
North Las Vegas police have closed off an intersection along Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
pvtimes.com
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon. Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.
8newsnow.com
55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking accident
A man was found dead at Lake Havasu on Wednesday after his kayak overturned the previous day. Mohave County Sheriff's Office found 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis's body near Site six at Lake Havasu. 55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking …. A man was found dead at Lake...
Fox5 KVVU
2 pedestrians hit, killed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A couple is dead after a vehicle hit them on Fremont Street and then took off. Police say the crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. when the couple crossed the street at 4th Street and Fremont. The two were in a crosswalk but they were walking against the signal according to investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night that killed two pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver was identified as Mykael Terrell, 28, of Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on US 95 near Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday morning on the northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon. According to Nevada State Police, the truck overturned at about 12:25 a.m. Authorities said traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder while crews...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson
UPDATE - Dec. 29. According to evidence at the scene and witness statements, the man was crossing Boulder Highway south of Russell Road from west to east outside a marked crosswalk. An unknown silver or light gray vehicle was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in the northbound travel lanes. While...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing husband on Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to stab her husband to death on Christmas Day, according to authorities. Samantha Toland, 28, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Dec. 25. She is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
