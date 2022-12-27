ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
2 injured after shooting near Fremont Street, suspect outstanding

UPDATE - 11:50 P.M. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot near Fremont and 4th just after 10:15 Thursday night. Police say both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The suspect is still outstanding. Police tell FOX5 the altercation appears to be isolated between...
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon. Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.
55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking accident

A man was found dead at Lake Havasu on Wednesday after his kayak overturned the previous day. Mohave County Sheriff's Office found 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis's body near Site six at Lake Havasu. 55-year-old man found dead at Lake Havasu after kayaking …. A man was found dead at Lake...
2 pedestrians hit, killed on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A couple is dead after a vehicle hit them on Fremont Street and then took off. Police say the crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. when the couple crossed the street at 4th Street and Fremont. The two were in a crosswalk but they were walking against the signal according to investigators.
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
