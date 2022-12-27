Read full article on original website
Clothes + pepper spray = Crime of Week
Last Thursday evening, police say, a trio of women stole about $500 worth of clothes from Ross Dress for Less on Veterans Parkway and, for good measure, pepper sprayed an employee on their way out. It’s the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. The...
Bicyclist hit by train, killed
The coroner says a 34-year-old Springfield woman is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train Thursday. She was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Council: Keep better track of squatters
While aldermen praised the Springfield Fire Department for its response to the fire Saturday at the former Goodwill facility on Eleventh Street, some are frustrated with the lack of accounting of the city’s homeless. The fire is thought to be the largest in Springfield in decades. “I’m concerned,” Ald....
New web design for Park District
The Springfield Park District is announcing the launch of its newly designed interactive website at SPRINGFIELDPARKS.ORG. The website was launched today. Key features added to the website include a user-friendly design which allows users to quickly locate the information they are searching for. The Park District says its mobile friendly...
