Another cold day before big time warm up!

By Tyler Ryan
 3 days ago

Good Tuesday morning QCA! We have welcomed back the bitter cold temps once again! Feel like temps this morning will range from -6° to -15° this morning. We will see highs top out in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s but with the winds, feel like temps will still be in the teens today.

We will see a nice warm-up starting on Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 40’s and then mid 55’s by Thursday! Rain is expected to arrive on Saturday and Monday. The bitter cold is looking to stay away for some time

