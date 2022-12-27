Bus Issues for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Backstage Notes on WWE Travel Woes for This Week, More

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Looking to Prevent Travel-Related Issues at Friday’s Live SmackDown
WWE officials are apparently putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes that could shake up Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. As noted, there were significant travel-related issues that caused changed at Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. You can click here for details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dragon Lee Headed to WWE After Capturing the AAA World Tag Team Titles from FTR, AAA Comments
Dragon Lee and Dralistico are your new AAA Tag Team Champions, but Lee is headed to WWE. Tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event from Acapulco, Mexico saw Lee and Dralistico defeat IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. This is the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards. It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potentially Wrestling Again
Beth Phoenix returned at the start of 2022 to assist Edge in a program with The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. Phoenix had been part of Edge’s story with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 12/27/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay as The Creed Brothers are backstage. They’re full from Christmas dinner but they’re hoping Indus Sher is watching as Julius Creed takes on JD McDonagh. We see JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s glad the holidays are over so he can inflict more pain on The Creed Brothers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lance Archer Is Interested In A Slow Rebuild Of His Character, Talks Frustrations He’s Had With AEW and His Career
Lance Archer is grateful for his successes, but he is still striving to do more with his career. The Murdherhawk Monster discussed this topic during his latest interview with Busted Open Radio, where he reflected on his recent stint in NJPW, and how AEW afforded him that opportunity. Archer adds that he wouldn’t mind a slow rebuild to his character that way he can get to the spot in the company he thinks he belongs in. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed
Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tag Team Match Added To GCW vs. New South Event
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a tag team match for the upcoming GCW vs. New South event. Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) will face off against The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful) at the event on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin River Brewery in Florence, Alabama. Previously announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wrestler Provides Update On Injury Suffered On Tuesday’s AEW Dark
Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock battled the Iron Savages on the AEW Dark show from December 27. Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him with a rucksack cannonball in the corner of the ring. While speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, provided an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Talks Whether There’s A ‘Political Game’ Backstage In AEW and WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR has compared the backstage environments of AEW and WWE. Harwood and Cash Wheeler left WWE in April 2020 and later joined AEW. On the debut episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star noted that there wasn’t much of a political game in WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged In His Knee During Memorable WWE NXT Match
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in WWE. One of the most notable NXT feuds the pair had was against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, then going by American Alpha. The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Final Episode of 2022
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature John Cena’s return to the ring as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Besides the Superstars announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff on What Stifled Creativity In Recently Working with Vince McMahon, Vince’s Post-WWE Retirement, More
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently appeared on the “INSIGHT” podcast with Chris Van Vliet and commented on what it was like to work with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Bischoff recalled his brief run as SmackDown Executive Director in 2019, and how it was...
Comments / 0