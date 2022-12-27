Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
Dragon Lee Headed to WWE After Capturing the AAA World Tag Team Titles from FTR, AAA Comments
Dragon Lee and Dralistico are your new AAA Tag Team Champions, but Lee is headed to WWE. Tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event from Acapulco, Mexico saw Lee and Dralistico defeat IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. This is the...
Will Ospreay on Possibly Joining AEW, His Anxiety Over the United States, NJPW Contract Status, More
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says his heart remains with NJPW, but money talks and he enjoyed his dates with AEW. Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will drop on Friday at 12pm ET, and noted that while he doesn’t like the idea of living in the United States because it gives him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.
Tony Khan Discusses The Challenges Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
During an appearance on Grapsody for a new interview, Tony Khan reflected on the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This was a crossover event between AEW and NJPW. It had its hurdles as then-AEW World Champion CM Punk went down with an injury early in the build. Forbidden Door...
Update on Possible Injury to AJ Styles at WWE Event
As noted, AJ Styles apparently suffered some sort of left leg or ankle injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, PA while he was teaming with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Styles dove from the ring to the floor, but immediately clutched his leg as the referee threw up the dreaded “X” to call for help. AJ then sat there as Anderson, Yim and officials checked him out. AJ was helped to the back by Anderson and a referee, and appeared to be in pain. It was speculated by one correspondent that Styles may have blown his ankle out.
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
News on Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards. It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
Impact Announces 2022 Year-End Award Winners
Impact Wrestling has announced the results of their 2022 Year-End Awards, which were voted on by the fans. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander was named Male Wrestler of the Year, while Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was named Knockout of the Year. The following awards were announced on this...
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
More Matches and Segment with Top Stars Added to the First WWE NXT of 2023
Several matches and segments have been announced for the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Grayson Waller has announced a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect for next week’s show as he welcomes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest. The two Superstars will sign the contract to make their title match official for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10.
Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged In His Knee During Memorable WWE NXT Match
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in WWE. One of the most notable NXT feuds the pair had was against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, then going by American Alpha. The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between...
Tony Khan on the State of the AEW Women’s Division, Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW President Tony Khan says it’s been a great year for the AEW roster, specifically the AEW women’s division. Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and commented on the state of the AEW women’s roster. He praised Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, which is in line with a recent report on their Dynamite main event.
Bushiroad CEO Says There Is A Possibility Sasha Banks Will Be At The Tokyo Dome
Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:. “There is a possibility that...
WWE NXT Results 12/27/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay as The Creed Brothers are backstage. They’re full from Christmas dinner but they’re hoping Indus Sher is watching as Julius Creed takes on JD McDonagh. We see JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s glad the holidays are over so he can inflict more pain on The Creed Brothers.
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potentially Wrestling Again
Beth Phoenix returned at the start of 2022 to assist Edge in a program with The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. Phoenix had been part of Edge’s story with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) as well.
WWE Looking to Prevent Travel-Related Issues at Friday’s Live SmackDown
WWE officials are apparently putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes that could shake up Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. As noted, there were significant travel-related issues that caused changed at Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. You can click here for details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show.
Live AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Spoilers for 12/30/2022
The December 30 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are live spoilers:. * AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage...
