MiddleEasy

Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar

TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show

Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’

Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
bodyslam.net

Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE

It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight

Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
ringsidenews.com

Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events

Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
bjpenndotcom

UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”

UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022

Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Beth Phoenix Comments On Potentially Wrestling Again

Beth Phoenix returned at the start of 2022 to assist Edge in a program with The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. Phoenix had been part of Edge’s story with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) as well.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
