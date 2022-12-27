Read full article on original website
Related
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
bodyslam.net
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
ringsidenews.com
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Kevin Lee calls out Khamzat Chimaev for his return to the UFC: “Don’t act like everybody scared of the man”
Kevin Lee is eyeing a return to the UFC to face Khamzat Chimaev. Lee was released from the UFC back in 2021 after back-to-back losses and signed with Eagle FC. He made his promotional debut with a decision win over Diego Sanchez in March of 2022 but has yet to fight since.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potentially Wrestling Again
Beth Phoenix returned at the start of 2022 to assist Edge in a program with The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. Phoenix had been part of Edge’s story with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) as well.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged In His Knee During Memorable WWE NXT Match
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival in WWE. One of the most notable NXT feuds the pair had was against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, then going by American Alpha. The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between...
Comments / 0