wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Final Episode of 2022
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature John Cena’s return to the ring as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Besides the Superstars announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
First-Ever Match Announced for First WWE NXT of 2023
The first-ever Extreme Resolution match has been announced for the first WWE NXT of 2023. Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, which appears to be a singles bout held under Anything Goes rules. Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dragon Lee Headed to WWE After Capturing the AAA World Tag Team Titles from FTR, AAA Comments
Dragon Lee and Dralistico are your new AAA Tag Team Champions, but Lee is headed to WWE. Tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event from Acapulco, Mexico saw Lee and Dralistico defeat IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. This is the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 12/27/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay as The Creed Brothers are backstage. They’re full from Christmas dinner but they’re hoping Indus Sher is watching as Julius Creed takes on JD McDonagh. We see JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s glad the holidays are over so he can inflict more pain on The Creed Brothers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Matches and Segment with Top Stars Added to the First WWE NXT of 2023
Several matches and segments have been announced for the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Grayson Waller has announced a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect for next week’s show as he welcomes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest. The two Superstars will sign the contract to make their title match official for NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tag Team Match Added To GCW vs. New South Event
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a tag team match for the upcoming GCW vs. New South event. Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) will face off against The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful) at the event on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin River Brewery in Florence, Alabama. Previously announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Looking to Sign More Standout Talent After Dragon Lee
WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company. It was noted that WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Admits He Was Unsure If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE last December, just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. In a new interview with WrestleRant, Owens revealed that he wasn’t sure if he still wanted to be an active in-ring competitor before re-signing with the company in December.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and WWE on Dragon Lee Signing with the Company, Lee Reacts
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says international star Dragon Lee is just getting started. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on which WWE Superstar helped him sign. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher will finally do battle at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE has officially announced Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Veer Mahaan and Sanga for the upcoming special edition of NXT. Tonight’s taped NXT show saw Julius defeat JD McDonagh in singles action....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Books Title Match for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
It’s now official that ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce Darby Allin vs. Joe for the January 4 Dynamite, with the title on the line. Khan noted that Allin and Sting will address the match during the taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage tomorrow night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wrestler Provides Update On Injury Suffered On Tuesday’s AEW Dark
Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock battled the Iron Savages on the AEW Dark show from December 27. Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him with a rucksack cannonball in the corner of the ring. While speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, provided an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Explains Why Teaming With John Cena Is A “Full Circle Moment” For Him
Kevin Owens has reflected on his history with John Cena as he prepares to team up with his former rival this week on WWE SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. They had a memorable feud in 2015 when Owens was called up...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns Match
WWE has released a never-before-seen match featuring Baron Corbin and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As a thank you to fans for helping WWE reach 92.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the company has release the Corbin vs. Reigns dark main event from the February 28, 2020 SmackDown on FOX episode.
