Celebrate Kwanzaa With Kids At Herbert Von King Park

NYC Parks is hosting a Kids Kuumba Day to celebrate creativity, history and culture, as well as a performance from Griots in Concert. The newly renovated Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center is at 670 Lafayette Ave. in Bed-Stuy. New York City Parks invites […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
sheenmagazine.com

The Rum Girl Garnett Phillip Takes Over Brooklyn Through Tradition

Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.
A Love Letter to Sunset Park

Photographer Clay Williams spent the past 18 months shooting Sunset Park on film out of a love and fascination for his adoptive home. It was a year that started with tragedy for the Sunset Park community: In April, a man opened fire on a crowded N train as it […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022

The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Mulchfest 2023: Give Christmas Trees New Life At Prospect Park

The sight of an old Christmas tree left on the ground is a sure way to dampen your holiday spirit. Instead of contributing to the piles lining the streets of the city, you can give a new life to your tree by dropping it off […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look

The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
Missing Brooklyn woman

The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case for Samantha Denise Primus, of Brooklyn, who was last seen leaving her sister's home in Elmont, Long Island, early Friday morning. Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak.
$32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK, NY – It was an excellent way to wind down from holiday celebrations for one lucky winner in the New York Lottery’s evening drawing on Monday. The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 26 Take Five drawing. The ticket, worth $32,401, was purchased at Bhela located at 105-15 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the NY Lottery said. “TAKE The post $32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
