Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa With Kids At Herbert Von King Park
NYC Parks is hosting a Kids Kuumba Day to celebrate creativity, history and culture, as well as a performance from Griots in Concert. The newly renovated Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center is at 670 Lafayette Ave. in Bed-Stuy. New York City Parks invites […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
thehypemagazine.com
Recap: Queen of Harlem (Michelle Smalls) 11th Annual Harlem Coat Drive!
This year’s benchmark event brought out New York’s Channel 7 news which covered the 11th annual coat drive event produced by the “Queen of Harlem” Michelle Smalls. This year’s drive gifted over $100,000 in clothing, electronics (including laptops & smart TVs), and sneakers. The Hype...
sheenmagazine.com
The Rum Girl Garnett Phillip Takes Over Brooklyn Through Tradition
Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents continues to fight to save their headwaters located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, reports Ebony. The legacy of this secret society of Black women goes back to the Unground Railroad and for the last ten years they have been at the center of a tumultuous property battle.
bkreader.com
A Love Letter to Sunset Park
Photographer Clay Williams spent the past 18 months shooting Sunset Park on film out of a love and fascination for his adoptive home. It was a year that started with tragedy for the Sunset Park community: In April, a man opened fire on a crowded N train as it […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
bkreader.com
Mulchfest 2023: Give Christmas Trees New Life At Prospect Park
The sight of an old Christmas tree left on the ground is a sure way to dampen your holiday spirit. Instead of contributing to the piles lining the streets of the city, you can give a new life to your tree by dropping it off […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look
The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
bkreader.com
Turn Your Christmas Trees into Nutrient Rich Compost at Mulchfest 2022
Say goodbye to your Christmas trees with Mulchfest, an annual tradition hosted by the city’s parks and sanitation departments. Until Jan. 8, locals can drop off live trees — stripped of all lights and decorations — at any of two-dozen locations across Brooklyn. Real Christmas trees are...
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earmarks $9 million for mental health outreach
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends a National Action Network event in September. His office is setting aside $9 million for mental health outreach programs. Some of the funding aims to help people in the criminal justice system connect with resources, reduce the chance of recidivism and to give people care before they ever risk arrest. [ more › ]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
bkreader.com
Local Tenant Group, Tomato Season, Fights Against Challenges to Rent Stabilization
Local residents in Williamsburg may have noticed an unusual banner pop up in their neighborhood this week. The banner belongs to an autonomous collective of New York tenants known as Tomato Season. The collective is pushing back against the region’s landlords, saying they have gone too far with recent attempts...
fox5ny.com
Missing Brooklyn woman
The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case for Samantha Denise Primus, of Brooklyn, who was last seen leaving her sister's home in Elmont, Long Island, early Friday morning. Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak.
$32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK, NY – It was an excellent way to wind down from holiday celebrations for one lucky winner in the New York Lottery’s evening drawing on Monday. The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 26 Take Five drawing. The ticket, worth $32,401, was purchased at Bhela located at 105-15 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the NY Lottery said. “TAKE The post $32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Giant Sinkhole Shuts Down Popular Park in the Hudson Valley [PICS]
Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Usually, the largest sinkholes though are still mainly found in states like Florida and Texas in the south.
Mayor Adams defends U.S. Virgin Islands trip as NYC prepared for winter storm
Mayor Eric Adams makes a health related announcement during a press conference at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. Adams stood by his decision to leave town and said he was mourning his mother during his second Christmas without her. [ more › ]
Comments / 0