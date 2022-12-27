ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points

The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
Golf.com

1 club amateurs should ditch (and how to replace it) for 2023

Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
WVNews

Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 17-year-old Housni, who grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil, came through the club's academy and played for the Under-19 side.
Popculture

Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex

A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
WHIO Dayton

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo

LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as “history in the making.”
WVNews

Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos

SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Yardbarker

Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
CONNECTICUT STATE
WVNews

Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder...
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.

