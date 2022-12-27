Read full article on original website
5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
These five golfers have the game for a breakthrough major-championship victory. Watch out for them in the year ahead.
10 best PGA Tour players of 2022: Find out why Rory McIlroy is not No. 1
It was an unforgettable 2022 season on the PGA Tour as the competition continues to reach historic levels. In total,
Golf Channel
OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points
The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Golf.com
1 club amateurs should ditch (and how to replace it) for 2023
Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Tony Finau enjoyed a career year in 2022 — can he ride that momentum into 2023?
Utah native is ranked first on the PGA Tour in scoring average in this 2022-23 season.
WVNews
Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG
PARIS (AP) — Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 17-year-old Housni, who grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil, came through the club's academy and played for the Under-19 side.
Popculture
Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex
A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as “history in the making.”
WVNews
Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus claims title at Donald Ross Jr. Championship at Pinehurst
With 18-hole rounds of 72 and 71, Gainesville’s Hudson Justus won the Donald Ross Jr. championship Thursday on Pinehurst No. 3 in Pinehurst, N.C. At 3-over par for the two-day event, the 10-year-old who attends Mount Vernon Elementary, won by four strokes over two other boys from Georgia. The...
Your 2022 picks: Golfweek's top 10 golf equipment stories of the year
For the final days of 2022, we’re offering up snapshots of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including the PGA and LPGA tours, travel, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down. Now it’s time to put our top equipment...
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
Yardbarker
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
WVNews
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder...
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: 150th British Open
Rory McIlroy seemed destined for a historic win until Cam Smith grabbed it with a final round for the ages on the Old Course.
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
