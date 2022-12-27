ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

HBCU NFL Report: Games of Dec. 22-26, 2022

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DO8Vt_0jvbOQwU00

HBCU NFL rookies have done plenty to shine this season.

Former South Carolina State and current NFL rookie defensive back Decobie Durant is the latest. He did it this week on Christmas Day.

HBCU NFL Report: One for the Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqlU6_0jvbOQwU00
Decobie Durant (#14) goes high to get his hands on pick No. 1 vs. Denver.

The 5-11, 180-pound corner for the Los Angeles Rams picked off two passes from Denver quarterbacks Sunday. He pilfiered a pass from starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter of the Rams’ 51-14 takedown of the Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41y13e_0jvbOQwU00
Durant hauls in the pick off Denver starting QB Russell Wilson in the first quarter.

See video of the first interception here .

HBCU NFL Report: Two for the Show

He returned the second interception 85 yards to paydirt. The fourth quarter pick wrapped up the Rams’ dominating win over the Broncos. It was the first pick six of the 24-year old’s young career. It came at the expense of Denver back-up QB Brett Rypien.

See video of Durant’s pick six here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1FRY_0jvbOQwU00
Durant (#14) flexes with his teammates after his score.

With Sunday’s performance, Durant now has three interceptions on the season, most on the team. He also has five pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 11 total tackles. He has played in 12 games.

The rookie standouts

Durant’s performance comes on the heels of Detroit rookie linebacker James Houston posting sacks in four consecutive games . The Jackson State product became the first NFL rookie to post sacks in his first four games since 2000.

Houston, picked by the Lions in the sixth round of this year’s draft, posted five sacks in his first four games on the field. This week’s game vs. Carolina was his first sack-less game.

Notably, Houston has five sacks in five games. Detroit’s first round pick in this year’s draft, Michigan product Adnan Hutchinson , has just a team-high seven sacks in 15 games.

Fayetteville State product Joshua Williams has been the most active of the rookies. He was the first HBCU player taken in this year’s draft, taken by Kansas City in the fourth round. He has played in 11 games and has 27 tackles and one interception.

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For games of December 22 – 26, 2022

DEFENSE

– #14 DECOBIE DURANT , DB, LA Rams (1st season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 51-14 win over Denver, Durant had two interceptions, one he returned 85 yards for his first pick six, and the other he returned 15 yards. He also had one solo tackle while playing 51 (76%) of the defensive snaps and nine (35%) of the special teams snaps. Durant now has a team-best three interceptions in this his rookie season.

OFFENSE

– #60 NICK LEVERETT , OL, Tampa Bay (2nd season, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL ) – Started at left guard in Bucs 19-16 win over Arzona as the Bucs’ rushed for 115 yards and passed for 281 yards and one TD while giving up no sacks. Leverett also had one miscellaneous tackle. He was in on all 81 offensive plays (100%) and five (15%) plays on special teams.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #12 KHADAREL HODGE , WR, Atlanta (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In 17-9 loss to Baltimore, Hodge had one solo and one assisted special teams tackles. He was in on 14 (20%) of the offensive snaps and 14 (67%) of special teams’ snaps.

OTHER TOP HBCU NFL PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

– #72 TERRON ARMSTEAD , LT, Miami (10th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – In 26-20 loss to Green Bay, Armstead started at left tackle as the Dolphins rushed for 82 yards and one TD and passed for 310 yards and one TD while giving up two sacks for -16 yards. Armstead was in on all 50 (100%) of the offensive snaps.

– #78 TRENT SCOTT , OT, Pittsburgh (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 13-10 win over Las Vegas, Scott was in on one (1%) of the offensive plays. The Steelers rushed for 106 yards and passed for 244 yards and one TD while giving no sacks.

– #71 TYTUS HOWARD , OG, Houston (4th season, ALABAMA STATE ) – Started at left guard in 19-14 win over Tennessee as Texans rushed for 70 yards and passed for 218 yards and one TD. Houston gave up just one sack for -3 yards. Howard was in only seven (10%) of the offensive plays before being injured.

DEFENSE

– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Starting at defensive tackle in 40-34 loss to Dallas, Hargrave finished with one solo tackle. Hargrave was in on 55 (75%) of the defensive snaps and six (19%) of the snaps on special teams.

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON , DB, Arizona (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Started at cornerback in 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay. He finished with four solo tackles and was in on all 81 defensive snaps and one snap (3%) on special teams.

– #36 DANNY JOHNSON , DB, Washington (5th season, SOUTHERN ) – In 37-20 loss to San Francisco, Johnson had two total tackles, one solo and one assist. Johnson was in on 13 (25%) of the defensive snaps.

MORE DEFENSE


– #23 JOSHUA WILLIAMS , DB, Kansas City (1st season, FAYETTEVILLE STATE ) – In 24-10 win over Seattle, Williams had two tackles, one solo and one assist, and one pass defemded. He was in on 20 plays (26%) on defense and 12 plays (50%) on special teams.

– #45 JOE THOMAS , LB, Chicago (5th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Thomas started at linebacker in the Bears’ 35-13 loss to Buffalo. Thomas was second on the team with seven total tackles, six solos. He was in on 64 (100%) of the defensive snaps and five (20%) of the snaps on special teams.

– # 59 JAMES HOUSTON , OLB, Detroit (1st season, JACKSON STATE ) – In 37-23 loss to Carolina, Houston had one solo tackle while playing 14 (21%) of the defensive snaps and 15  (52%) of the special teams’ snaps. It was his first game of five that he’s played in this season without a sack.

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (6th season, ALBANY STATE ) – In 20-3 loss to the LA Chargers, Stewart had five assisted tqckles. He played 49 plays on defense (72%) and six on special teams (33%).

– #41 MARKQUESE BELL , DB, Dallas (1st season, FLORIDA A&M ) – In Cowboys 40-34 win over Philadelphia, Bell was not active.

– #47 DESHAUN DIXON , LB, Jacksonville (1st season, NORFOLK STATE ) – Dixon was inactive in 19-3 win over the NY Jets.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, NY Giants (5th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – In 27-24 loss to Minnesota, Gillan punted three times for 129 yards (43.0-yard average, 30.5-yard net) with three downed inside the 20 and a long punt of 61 yards. He was in on eight (28%) of the special teams’ plays.

The post HBCU NFL Report: Games of Dec. 22-26, 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Popculture

Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return

Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
DALLAS, TX
HBCU Gameday

HBCU conferences agree to work together

The four HBCU athletics conferences of the NCAA have vowed to work more closely together moving forward. The post HBCU conferences agree to work together appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school

Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN

J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
247Sports

The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors

Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
CORVALLIS, OR
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy