Georgia coach Kirby Smart wastes no time setting no-nonsense tone at CFP Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart arrived in Atlanta with his game face on, looking to help set the tone for his reloaded Georgia Bulldogs.

Smart knows this is not the veteran group he had last season that was loaded with experienced leadership and desperate to make a statement in the CFP Semifinals coming off an embarrassing 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

But this is a talented and resilient football team that has made history with the school’s first-ever 13-0 mark even after losing 15 players to the NFL Draft.

More than anything, Smart likes the way this group of Bulldogs prepare.

“Proud of the way they worked, (and) proud of the way all of them came back locked in and ready to go from a travel break they had,” Smart said Monday, “and all of them are back.”

©2022 Cox Media Group