8 recent drug, device recalls
Here are eight drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in December:. 1. Dewei Medical Equipment pulled 250,000 DNA/RNA preservation kits off the market in a class 1 recall — the most serious type — because the FDA did not approve them. There have been zero reports of injuries or complaints related to the recall.
Pfizer's meningococcal vaccine candidate clears regulatory step
The FDA accepted Pfizer's biologics license application for its pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate intended for people between the ages of 10 and 25. The candidate is a combination of Pfizer's two licensed meningococcal vaccines, according to a Dec. 28 news release from Pfizer. If the product is approved, the meningococcal vaccine would be the first to change the two- to four-dose series into one jab.
FDA tentatively approves multiple sclerosis drug
India-based drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma received a tentative approval from the FDA for its dimethyl fumarate capsules to treat multiple sclerosis, CNBC reported Dec. 27. Final approval was not given because of a patent issue; Biogen had a patent on its Tecfidera delayed-release capsules until an appeals court deemed it invalid in late 2021.
Pfizer scores win in hemophilia B gene therapy study
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy that's designed for the patient to produce factor IX, a blood-clotting protein, was effective and safe in a phase 3 study, the drugmaker said Dec. 29. The experimental therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, reduced the annualized bleeding rate of total bleeds by 71 percent. The trial compared...
AmerisourceBergen sued again for alleged opioid violations
The Justice Department sued drug distributor AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest in the nation, over allegedly failing to flag suspicious orders for opioids and other controlled substances, according to a Dec. 29 news release. The company and two of its subsidiaries allegedly "flouted their legal obligations and prioritized profits" over...
5 trillion-dollar questions hanging over hospitals
Big questions tend to have no easy answers. Fortunately, few people would say they went into healthcare for its ease. The following questions about hospitals' culture, leadership, survival and opportunity come with a trillion-dollar price tag given the importance of hospitals and health systems in the $4.3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.
AHA updates guidelines for diagnosing, treating heart attacks in older adults
The American Heart Association released a new scientific statement Dec. 12 that updates information for diagnosing and treating acute coronary syndrome in people 75 and older. Changes in the cardiovascular system associated with normal aging and non-heart-related medical conditions become more common with age and should be considered when planning heart attack treatment and follow-up, according to an article posted on the AHA website.
Men's residence, race determine odds of death by certain cancers
A recent American Cancer Society study found geographic and racial disparities in incidence and mortality rates for men with a major genitourinary cancer. The study, published in European Urology, looked at incidence and mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers — bladder, kidney, prostate and testicular — for men and women in the U.S. Researchers used the National Cancer Institute 22-registry Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results database, the U.S. Cancer Statistics database and the National Center for Health Statistics, according to a Dec. 21 American Cancer Society news release.
Walgreens pharmacist lists solutions to pediatric pain med shortage
As this season's flu and respiratory syncytial virus season rattles healthcare's resources, and as retail pharmacies ration common pediatric drugs because of high demand, Walgreens pharmacy manager Amy Moser, PharmD, recommends parents be mindful of which medications they need for their children. People battling the sick front at home should...
Vaccine hesitancy fueling resurgence of diseases, experts say
A measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, is sparking concern among health officials who believe that increased vaccine hesitancy will intensify a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, according to The Washington Post. Officials said most of the 82 children infected were old enough to get shots but their parents chose not to...
Pushed to the brink, physician frustration over COVID-19 misinformation grows
COVID-19 is still causing hundreds of deaths a day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations. Still, myths and misinformation about the disease, vaccines and treatments are rampant, fueling growing frustration among overburdened healthcare providers, according to a Dec. 28 report from The New York Times. The misinformation continues to keep...
50 drugs on Mark Cuban's pharmacy with biggest cost reductions
Nearly a year after launching the online pharmacy Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., the company has hundreds of generics, more than 1 million customers, and partnerships with pharmacy benefit managers and payers. Over the next few months, the business — which sells drugs with a $3 pharmacy dispensing fee,...
3 letters will make or break health system growth in 2023
Hospitals and health systems face a variety of short- and long-term challenges in the year ahead, and one can be summed up in just a few letters: the FTC. The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission have been extraordinarily active in challenging mergers and acquisitions under the Biden administration. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the governmental agencies have attempted to block 22 deals, a Reuters analysis found based on agencies' announcements. For comparison, that is twice as many as President Donald Trump's first two years and outnumbers challenges made during the first two years of President Barack Obama's first term.
The COVID-19 treatment landscape
After virus mutations spurred the FDA to yank Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug from the market, public health experts told Becker's their predictions for the future of COVID-19 treatments. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is less severe than those of past seasons, but it is compounded by high vaccination rates...
Former congressman lobbies for continued telehealth prescription of controlled substances
Bart Stupak, a former U.S. representative serving Northern Michigan, is lobbying to let online telehealth startups continue to prescribe controlled substances, Bloomberg reported Dec. 27. During his time in Congress, Mr. Stupak sponsored legislation that effectively banned online prescriptions of controlled substances after the death of Ryan Haight, a California...
COVID-19 admissions flatten: What CDC predicts for January
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in the U.S. after a steady month of growth, though it's still unclear how the holiday season may affect this trend. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 admissions have increased by just 3 percent, while cases have fallen 9 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
'Hospitals are bursting at the seams': 5 physicians on the effects of the respiratory virus surge
About three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the word "surge" may fall on deaf ears. While COVID-19 alone isn't straining hospitals and staff to the same degree it was during earlier waves, capacity issues, workforce shortages and the nation's ongoing surge of respiratory viruses are now placing unprecedented pressure on the nation's healthcare system.
Travel nurses who saw pay slashed fight back with lawsuits
The number of traveling nurses boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now many find their wages slashed to 50 percent or less upon renewal. Traveling nurses are fighting back with lawsuits claiming the companies are using "bait-and-switch" tactics, NBC News reported Dec. 28. This summer, Kansas City, Mo.-based Stueve Siegel...
US to enact testing requirement for travelers from China: 3 COVID-19 updates
Beginning Jan. 5, travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights headed to the U.S., the CDC said in a Dec. 28 announcement. The move comes as concern mounts over a growing surge of cases in China. The requirement applies...
New York health system loses eminent domain legal battle
The New York State Supreme Court, appellate division, ruled against Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System's request to use eminent domain to procure a parcel of land as part of the construction of a medical office building, The Observer-Dispatch reported Dec. 28. The Oneida County Industrial Development Authority had attempted to...
