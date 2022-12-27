Hospitals and health systems face a variety of short- and long-term challenges in the year ahead, and one can be summed up in just a few letters: the FTC. The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission have been extraordinarily active in challenging mergers and acquisitions under the Biden administration. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the governmental agencies have attempted to block 22 deals, a Reuters analysis found based on agencies' announcements. For comparison, that is twice as many as President Donald Trump's first two years and outnumbers challenges made during the first two years of President Barack Obama's first term.

