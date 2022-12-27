Read full article on original website
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, But Has Charges DroppedChibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State in 2022 Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
BM5: Brass tacks: Who wins? Ohio State or Georgia
ATLANTA -- After all the discussion and hype, the Ohio State-Georgia matchup is tomorrow. On today's show, Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle to explain what the Buckeyes have in their favor and also what they should be most concerned about in terms of facing the Bulldogs. We also give final score predictions for this CFP semifinal matchup.
Georgia walk-on Luke Bennett shares perspective on brother Stetson’s journey, playing together
ATLANTA — Everyone knows the legend of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, he of humble walk-on beginnings who rose up to be a national champion one year and a Heisman finalist the next. What isn’t as widely discussed is that another Bennett arrived at Georgia this offseason, one who one day hopes to contribute like his big brother has.
Day-of Musings + Score Prediction: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee in Orange Bowl
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Tigers take on the Vols in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Below are thoughts and a score prediction leading up to kickoff. — Tempo has been the buzzword for Clemson defenders in discussions of the Vols attack, even without injured quarterback Hendon Hooker or opt-out wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.
GoVols247 staff picks: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Every week throughout this season, GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, Ben McKee and Wes Rucker have made their predictions for the biggest games in college football — focusing on the Southeastern Conference and top-25 teams — and, of course, have weighed in on how Tennessee would fare.
What Ohio State's Ryan Day, Georgia's Kirby Smart said in final pre-Peach Bowl press conference
ATLANTA – No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are finally to game day. The Bulldogs and the Buckeyes will take the field on New Year's Eve night in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. After nearly a week of time spent down south, which included multiple media appearances and night events, it's almost game time.
College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?
Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Early Friday BH: Clean-ish bill of health | 'Finding the fish' | Urban assistance
Clean-ish bill of health … On Thursday, Bucknuts had a chance to ask Ryan Day about the injuries the Buckeyes dealt with all season. We don’t remember an Ohio State team dealing with this many ailments during the same year. The very good news? The five weeks off before playing Georgia has the Buckeyes as healthy as they have been since the first game of the season.
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Georgia safety Chris Smith revels in decision to return for one final season
ATLANTA — After helping Georgia win it all in January, Georgia safety Chris Smith pondered the decision of whether to stay or to go before electing to return for one final season as a Bulldog. That decision proved worthwhile for Smith, who is back in his hometown with a shot at helping Georgia reach another national title game.
OSU point guard Greene out for the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup. On Dec. 20, […]
Top247 DL Jason Moore embracing inevitable Chase Young comparisons with Ohio State
Being from the same high school and playing the same position as former Ohio State great Chase Young, Buckeyes signee Jason Moore knows the comparisons are inevitable.
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
