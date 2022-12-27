ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State in 2022 Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

BM5: Brass tacks: Who wins? Ohio State or Georgia

ATLANTA -- After all the discussion and hype, the Ohio State-Georgia matchup is tomorrow. On today's show, Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle to explain what the Buckeyes have in their favor and also what they should be most concerned about in terms of facing the Bulldogs. We also give final score predictions for this CFP semifinal matchup.
Boston 25 News WFXT

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
247Sports

Early Friday BH: Clean-ish bill of health | 'Finding the fish' | Urban assistance

Clean-ish bill of health … On Thursday, Bucknuts had a chance to ask Ryan Day about the injuries the Buckeyes dealt with all season. We don’t remember an Ohio State team dealing with this many ailments during the same year. The very good news? The five weeks off before playing Georgia has the Buckeyes as healthy as they have been since the first game of the season.
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
