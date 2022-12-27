Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $136.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 119,750,000 to 121,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is down about 0.4%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is off about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:

2 DAYS AGO