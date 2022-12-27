Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
NASDAQ
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
NASDAQ
AFYA vs. PWSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either Afya (AFYA) or PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Uber (UBER) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold on to American Financial (AFG) Stock
American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has been in investors’ good books owing to growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, rate increases and higher retentions and effective capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
NASDAQ
KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Retain Surmodics (SRDX) Stock in Your Portfolio
Surmodics, Inc. SRDX is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Stone Energy (TALO) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
