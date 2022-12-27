Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) where we have detected an approximate $131.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.7% decrease week over week (from 201,750,000 to 198,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in trading today Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is up about 0.6%, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) is off about 0.6%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPYD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPYD, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO