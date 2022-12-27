ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion

The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?

ATLANTA - Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia continues to heat up Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the 60s as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures above freezing this morning. Our afternoon will continue the warming trend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid 40s. A couple of spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds will blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will remain limited to a few passing cirrus clouds.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia establishes its own health insurance portal

ATLANTA — After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies —...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album

LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Action News Jax told you earlier this week about a “juvenile green sea turtle” was found Monday night by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stranded at the 10th Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, according to GSTC.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
wfxg.com

New laws for Georgia in effect on January 1st

GEORGIA, (WFXG) - As the new year rolls in they'll b new things happening in the state of Georgia. A new year is around the corner which means new laws will be in effect starting New Year's Day. The Inform Consumers Act will be enforced on January 1st as well as The Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act better known as the LESS Act.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy