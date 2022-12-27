Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
Nonprofit names $1.5B Georgia Rivian EV plant incentive as worst deal of the year
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year." The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability bestows the honor to a government subsidy of a...
Newnan Times-Herald
Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
wfxl.com
Puff puff pass: Is Georgia passing up on progress when it comes to medical marijuana?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- More and more it seems that Georgians have their eye on the green. "Cannabis helps people and if it's gonna help veterans then it's great and if they can get it then they need to do it," said one Macon resident. "As someone who deals with chronic...
saportareport.com
Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion
The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
fox5atlanta.com
New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?
ATLANTA - Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia continues to heat up Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the 60s as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures above freezing this morning. Our afternoon will continue the warming trend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid 40s. A couple of spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds will blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will remain limited to a few passing cirrus clouds.
Albany Herald
Georgia establishes its own health insurance portal
ATLANTA — After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies —...
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Action News Jax told you earlier this week about a “juvenile green sea turtle” was found Monday night by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources stranded at the 10th Street Beach Access on St. Simons Island, according to GSTC.
wfxg.com
New laws for Georgia in effect on January 1st
GEORGIA, (WFXG) - As the new year rolls in they'll b new things happening in the state of Georgia. A new year is around the corner which means new laws will be in effect starting New Year's Day. The Inform Consumers Act will be enforced on January 1st as well as The Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act better known as the LESS Act.
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
