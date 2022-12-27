Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Japanese Hot Hatch Battle: 2023 Civic Type R Vs Toyota GR Corolla
Ever since the Japanese Automakers got a strong foothold in the American market way back in the 1970s oil crisis, they’ve graced us with some awesome cars from time to time. Japan is a small country that is very dependent on foreign oil. Their cars were not made for the U.S. market. But with the oil crisis, they became what American buyers needed overnight and started selling them Stateside. Two of the most successful Japanese automakers worldwide and in the States are Honda and Toyota, with Toyota being the world’s largest Japanese car manufacturer and Honda following right behind in second place.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, Jeep Wagoneer: Full-Size SUV On-Paper Comparison
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia marks a fresh start for the automaker's flagship three-row SUV, which had aged for well over a decade before finally receiving a complete redesign. The Sequoia's V-8 is gone, replaced by a turbocharged, hybridized V-6 promising greater efficiency along with simulated engine sounds—which are almost V-8-like—piped into the modernized interior to make up for the loss.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
20 Useless Products Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Purchasing
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids
Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
fordauthority.com
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
The Most Expensive Pickup Trucks for 2023
Trucks only seem to be climbing in price. What are some of the most expensive pickups for 2023? The post The Most Expensive Pickup Trucks for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Ram applies to trademark 'Ram 1500 REV'
On January 5, 2023 Ram plans to introduce the world to what it calls "The truck of the future." This is expected to be the Ram Revolution Concept pickup, the battery-electric rig anticipated to hit the market in 2024 offering up to 500 miles of range and a conservative fast-charging max of 150 kW. Ram's taking a different approach compared to other battery-electric pickup makers, though, by planning to put a range-extended Ram on the market alongside the full-electric truck. When CarBuzz performed its usual survey of records at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, it found Fiat Chrysler had applied to trademark the term "Ram 1500 REV" on December 20. CarBuzz wonders which version of the coming electrified Ram the name will refer to, since "REV" could refer to the Revolution tag we've tied to the pure-electric model or could stand for range-extended vehicle. Mopar Insiders believes the term will be used for the range-extender.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Blower Kits Offer Big Boost From a Name You Wouldn’t Expect
Do you like mass quantities of street-legal horsepower that you can bolt to your engine in an afternoon? Aftermarket supercharger kits have been around for a while, and you probably know most of the big players in the market, like Procharger, TorqStorm, Vortech, Whipple, and Kenne-Bell. But there is a new player in the bolt-on smog-legal supercharger game (if you count four years of history in business as "new") and it's a name you may know, albeit for something completely different: Hamburger's Superchargers.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Autoblog
AWD Chevy Corvette E-Ray enjoys a bit more recess in the snow
In April, GM President Mark Reuss teased next year's arrival of an all-wheel drive Chevrolet Corvette with a short video of said Corvette spinning all its wheels in the snow. Someone got hold of more of that footage, Corvette Forum user Corvette_Nut posting it in a thread. About 30 seconds long, some of the footage is longer shots of scenes we got from April shot, but there's new stuff, too. It's the kind of winter testing video we're used to seeing from European automakers in late winter, when early in the new year when engineers at Rivian and Koenigsegg take their toys to the Arctic Circle. We've never seen the like from Corvette. We look forward to more.
Comments / 0