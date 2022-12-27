On January 5, 2023 Ram plans to introduce the world to what it calls "The truck of the future." This is expected to be the Ram Revolution Concept pickup, the battery-electric rig anticipated to hit the market in 2024 offering up to 500 miles of range and a conservative fast-charging max of 150 kW. Ram's taking a different approach compared to other battery-electric pickup makers, though, by planning to put a range-extended Ram on the market alongside the full-electric truck. When CarBuzz performed its usual survey of records at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, it found Fiat Chrysler had applied to trademark the term "Ram 1500 REV" on December 20. CarBuzz wonders which version of the coming electrified Ram the name will refer to, since "REV" could refer to the Revolution tag we've tied to the pure-electric model or could stand for range-extended vehicle. Mopar Insiders believes the term will be used for the range-extender.

2 DAYS AGO