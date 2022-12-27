Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
This Michigan City Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
Being rude is not something you want to be known for, especially in a city. Unfortunately, there is a Michigan city that has been given the title of 'one of the top 10 rudest cities in the entire country. A website called Preply decided to. "survey over 1,500 residents of...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Throwback Thursday: Michigan’s Weird Ending To The 2005 Alamo Bowl
Michigan's 2005 season ended with a wacky ending to their Alamo Bowl tilt with Nebraska. Michigan Was Ranked #3 In The Pre-Season, But Wound Up Out Of The Top 20. Michigan began the 2005 season with high hopes, garnering the number three ranking in the AP's pre-season poll. But losses in rivalry games to Notre Dame, Minnesota and Ohio State left the Wolverines 7-4 and ranked #20 heading into their Alamo Bowl game with Nebraska, then still in the Big 12 conference.
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0