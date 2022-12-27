ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Throwback Thursday: Michigan’s Weird Ending To The 2005 Alamo Bowl

Michigan's 2005 season ended with a wacky ending to their Alamo Bowl tilt with Nebraska. Michigan Was Ranked #3 In The Pre-Season, But Wound Up Out Of The Top 20. Michigan began the 2005 season with high hopes, garnering the number three ranking in the AP's pre-season poll. But losses in rivalry games to Notre Dame, Minnesota and Ohio State left the Wolverines 7-4 and ranked #20 heading into their Alamo Bowl game with Nebraska, then still in the Big 12 conference.
