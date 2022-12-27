Read full article on original website
Dennis Ray Gaff
Dennis Ray Gaff, 67, Columbia City, died at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 21, 1955. Surviving is his son, Gunner Gaff, Columbia City; his life partner, Phyllis Bueker, Columbia City; a brother, Tommy (Karen) Gaff, Columbia City; and a sister, Debbie Schnitz, Warsaw.
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED
Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
Elaine I. Anderson
Elaine I. Anderson, 63, Elkhart, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born June 23, 1959. Survivors include three children, Tyffanie Frederick and Joshua Frederick, both of Columbia City and Tia Rice, New Paris; seven grandchildren; a sister, Ann (Doug) Bender, Goshen; a brother, Ralph (Trina) Anderson, Elkhart; a sister-in-law, Cindy Anderson, South Carolina; and mother-in-law, Jean Zollinger, New Paris.
Daniel Edward Engle
Daniel Edward Engle, 62, Plymouth, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1960. Daniel is survived by his sons, Ryan Engle, Plymouth and Cameron (Lisa) Engle, Fishers; his sisters, Paula McAdams, Christine Engle, Vicki (Mike) Sprague and Mary (Dan) Grundy; his brothers: Mark (Jill) Engle, Erin Engle and Greg (Gaylene) Engle; and his three grandchildren.
Michelle June Neal
Michelle June Witmer Neal, 34, North Manchester, died Dec. 26, 2022. She was born June 7, 1988. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Stan (Kim) Witmer, North Manchester; mother and stepfather, Nelda (Dwayne Quakenbush) Wrightsman Witmer, Lagro; children, Abigail, Elijah, Thaddeus and Madison Neal; brothers, Brian Witmer, North Manchester and Trenton (Maria Zimmer) Witmer, Logansport; sisters, Stephanie (Austin Gall) Baldridge, Claypool and Jenna (Joel) Reavis, Wonewoc, Wis.; maternal grandparents, Everett and Ruth (Blocher) Wrightsman; and paternal grandmother, Edna (Wenger) Witmer.
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
Jerry Lee Smith
Jerry Lee Smith, 74, South Bend, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Jerry was born Jan. 11, 1948. On May 5, 1973, he married the former Linda Ann Petersen, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Angela (Jason) Hobbs, South Bend, Andrea (Eric Pschigoda) Smith, Portage, Mich. and April (Kaleb) Neukam, Granger; and five grandchildren.
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
Michael Todd Schuler
Michael Todd “Mike” Schuler, 59, rural Roann, died unexpectedly at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born March 30, 1963. He married Andrea Piety on Aug. 15, 1992. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Andrea Schuler, Roann; four children,...
Edward J.D. Boggs
Edward J. D. Boggs, 89, rural Wabash, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born May 24, 1933. Ed married Lucille Scott on April 22, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Sharon (Ronald) Greiner, Wabash, Melessa (Todd)...
Stephenie Charles — UPDATED
Stephenie D. Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born July 15, 1958. Stephenie is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Nick Katsouros) Priser; two grandchildren; and siblings, Diana, David, Sharon and John. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Santana Charles.
David R. Tincher — UPDATED
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2022, a Majestic Care, Goshen. David was born March 21, 1951. David is survived by his three children, Tasha (Caleb) Tincher, Ligonier, Robert Tincher, Indianapolis and Dustin Tincher, Marion; four grandchildren; and sisters Becky (Donovan) Otto and Martha (Erik) Knipscher.
Brenda Sue Woznick
Brenda Sue Woznick, 60, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Dec. 10, 1962. On June 7, 1998, she married the love of her life, Steven J. Woznick. She is survived by her husband, Steve; and...
Dudley Wilson Rider
Dudley W. Rider, 74, died Dec. 23, 2022, at Woodland Manor Nursing Home, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 14, 1948. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cheryl Rider. Surviving is his wife, Patricia Rider; two daughters, Kelly (Amanda Schelle) Rider and Jaime (Jason) Stacy; one stepdaughter, Megan (Ben) Wigonton; two grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a sister, Darlene VanRie; and a brother, Terry (Wanda) McCartney.
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Susan A. Newman
Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
Rex LeRoy Parrett
Bishop Rex LeRoy Parrett, 62, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the company of family at his home in Larwill. Born Nov. 17, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Glen L. and Lucy L. (Watson) Parrett. Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
