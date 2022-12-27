Read full article on original website
Report: A-Rod, Lore Exercise T-Wolves, Lynx Purchase Option
The move marks the second of three steps in the pair’s plan to assume control of the franchises. Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the Timberwolves and the Lynx, according to The Athletic, marking the second step of their three-step plan to take over the two Minnesota basketball franchises.
Drake Trolls Clippers After Team Takes Swipe at Him
The team’s Instagram account took a shot at him, and he responded cleverly in the comments section. View the original article to see embedded media. Drake is one of the most famous entertainers in the world, but even he isn’t safe on social media. The Clippers posted a video of the rapper greeting Kawhi Leonard and Norm Powell on Tuesday during a game in Toronto and captioned it, “Kawhi and Norm with a fan.”
Report: Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is largely celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time. Soccer legend Pelé, who won a record three World Cup titles with Brazil and whose career spanned nearly two decades, died Thursday, his agent told the Associated Press. He was 82 years old.
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks
Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
