Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in northeast OKC, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers at the scene told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred at a gas station in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. The two victims got into a truck and were heading to a hospital when police pulled them over at a Braum’s near Northeast 63rd and Bryant Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

High-speed chase suspect who escaped from Spencer police in custody

SPENCER, Okla. — Spencer police said they have detained the suspect in a Thursday high-speed chase, who escaped police custody. The suspect escaped police when an officer brought him to St. Anthony's after the chase. Police were searching for the suspect for hours before capturing him. Sky 5 was...
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Traffic stop ends in K9 takedown in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A traffic stop ended in a K9 takedown in Oklahoma City. A traffic stop gone wrong was an intense scene on Tuesday afternoon in the heart of the city. However, there is still another suspect on the loose. KOCO 5 was on the scene moments after...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cleveland County Detention Center inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A 66-year-old Cleveland County Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday that an inmate suffered a medical emergency related to pre-existing medical conditions on Dec. 20. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

