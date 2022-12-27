Read full article on original website
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in northeast OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers at the scene told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred at a gas station in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. The two victims got into a truck and were heading to a hospital when police pulled them over at a Braum’s near Northeast 63rd and Bryant Avenue.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
news9.com
Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assault At SW OKC Apartment Complex
A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten black and blue inside the entrance of his apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has the details of the man behind the attack, now behind bars.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
KOCO
High-speed chase suspect who escaped from Spencer police in custody
SPENCER, Okla. — Spencer police said they have detained the suspect in a Thursday high-speed chase, who escaped police custody. The suspect escaped police when an officer brought him to St. Anthony's after the chase. Police were searching for the suspect for hours before capturing him. Sky 5 was...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
--- Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their...
Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City's latest homicide victim's body was found in a drainage ditch in the dark-morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Latest homicide victim found in OKC ditch on Christmas Eve appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
KOCO
Traffic stop ends in K9 takedown in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A traffic stop ended in a K9 takedown in Oklahoma City. A traffic stop gone wrong was an intense scene on Tuesday afternoon in the heart of the city. However, there is still another suspect on the loose. KOCO 5 was on the scene moments after...
Expect several DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols across Oklahoma City over holiday weekend
Efforts are underway statewide to reduce the number of DUI cases, especially with New Year’s Eve just days away.
Oklahoma City utility department responding to several water main breaks across the metro
There have been several water main breaks across the metro as temperatures continue to warm up. KFOR is looking out for you to see when some water main breaks in your neighborhood will be fixed.
KOCO
Cleveland County Detention Center inmate dies after suffering medical emergency
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A 66-year-old Cleveland County Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday that an inmate suffered a medical emergency related to pre-existing medical conditions on Dec. 20. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day, according to a news release.
