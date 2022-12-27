Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis trolling duck hoodie gains rival nine million views
Gervonta Davis was targeted by a familiar foe on social media resulting in a viral viewing of over nine million and counting. Former sparring partner Ivan Redkach has had a problem with Davis since they fell out during training sessions. The super lightweight star faces Adrien Broner in the multi-weight ruler’s comeback in February.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis still in jail, accused of hitting woman on top of head
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is still reportedly in jail in Broward County in Florida, a day after allegedly striking a woman on the right side of her head with a slap on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, Gervonta wasn’t intoxicated or under the influence of drugs...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Plans To Fight Cat Zingano In The Summer
Cris Cyborg has revealed her next MMA fight will likely be against Cat Zingano. When Zingano signed with Bellator, a featherweight showdown against Cyborg seemed inevitable. Now that the Brazilian MMA legend got her feet wet in boxing, the matchup against ‘Alpha’ is expected to take place in 2023. During an interview with Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion had this to say about what’s next:
MMAmania.com
Kevin Lee volunteers to face Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round’
Kevin Lee is open to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return. Things didn’t pan out for the “Mo-Town Phenom” during his seven-year stretch with the promotion. After an Aug. 2021 unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Lee parted ways with UFC and has since rebounded with a 165-pound win over Diego Sanchez in Eagle Fighting Championship (watch highlights).
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell
Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’
Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Top 10 Boxing Wish List for 2023
By Geoffrey Ciani: With 2022 quickly drawing towards an end, boxing fans look forward to 2023 where a lot of interesting potential match-ups can come together. Historically speaking, for the most part, the state of health for the popularity of professional boxing is largely dependent upon the state of the heavyweight division. For that reason alone, there is one logical match up that can happen in 2023 that would be sure to cause excitement among boxing fans – a showdown for undisputed supremacy between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of this one would produce the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis – more than 20 damn years ago!
Boxing Scene
WBO Issues Medical Certification Letter To Jermell Charlo Requiring Explanation of Injury And Recovery
Jermell Charlo has already taken steps to silence those who’ve questioned the validity of his untimely injury. The undisputed junior middleweight champion still has work to do with at least one sanctioning body. A Notice of Medical Certification was issued to Charlo by the WBO, who has called for...
Comments / 0