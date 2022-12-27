Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
agupdate.com
Baling process effects quality, nutrients of forage
Baling corn stalks is becoming more and more common. Corn stalks, or corn residue, is a valuable option for beef producers to reduce feed costs. Advancements in harvesting technology to increase the feeding quality of the residue bale have arisen due to increased utilization of corn residue as a marketable product for feed, bedding and fuel.
agupdate.com
Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023
Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.
NASDAQ
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
agupdate.com
Ethnic lamb market showing to have unrealized potential
The future of lamb meat sales in the U.S. will likely be tied to the ethnic market, an area where there is currently an unrealized opportunity, according to Abdullah Hussaini of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association. “Right now, we are restricting consumption of lamb because there is no label for...
