DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Even more than a month later, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is still getting questions about *that* game. Such is life when what happened to the Vols happened in their stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina in the penultimate game of the regular season on November 19, a defeat that eliminated one-loss Tennessee from College Football Playoff contention. The topic came up again for Banks on Tuesday morning, three days before the Vols face Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami, and he tried to offer an explanation for why his defense allowed 606 yards and the most points Tennessee had allowed in a game since 1995 to what had been a nonexistent offense, calling it an “anomaly” for what was a solid defense most of the season.

