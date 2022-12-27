Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Pens Farewell Message To Vol Nation
It’s been a memorable and heartbreaking season for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker led the Vols to their best season in two decades and his play was the reason for it. Hooker dazzled in program defining wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama and played himself into the Heisman Trophy...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Hype Videos
The final Orange Bowl hype video from Tennessee Football is out and has the internet stirring in the lead-up to game time. The Vols’ social media team dropped the minute-long video on the eve of game day as No. 6 Tennessee will take on No. 7 Clemson Friday night in Miami.
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Tennessee vs. Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Orange Bowl
Tennessee and Clemson expected to be playing a day later than Dec. 30. The Volunteers were one of the highest-ranked teams in college football despite losing to Georgia earlier in the season. Clemson, though losing to Notre Dame on Nov. 5, still had an outside chance of reaching the CFP had it won the ACC with just a single loss.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Five For Blue Chip Linebacker
Tennessee made the top five for class of 2024 Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley Tuesday. The Vols joined Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Pittsburgh in the four-star linebacker’s top group. Beasley is one of the top junior linebackers in the country ranking as a four-star and the nation’s No. 250...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Outlasts Ole Miss In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Tennessee overcame a double-digit first half deficit to claw back and defeat Ole Miss, 63-59, to open SEC play Wednesday evening. The Vols used an extended second half run to open up a lead and held on for dear life thanks to elite defense. Here’s three...
rockytopinsider.com
Vescovi’s Offense, Aidoo’s Defense Propels Tennessee Past Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss — Santiago Vescovi is the Ole Miss killer and he doesn’t even know it. A year after scoring 12 points in the final four minutes plus overtime to claw Tennessee to a comeback win over Ole Miss, the senior shooting guard did it again. Only, Vescovi doesn’t remember doing it the first time.
rockytopinsider.com
Orange Bowl Betting Odds and Preview: Tennessee is the Underdog vs. Clemson
Two storied teams, No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) and No. 7 Clemson (11-2), will meet for the 20th time during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both programs are returnees to the Orange Bowl. Tennessee is set for its fifth...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
rockytopinsider.com
No. 7 Tennessee at Ole Miss: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
Tennessee basketball opens SEC play Wednesday evening at Ole Miss. The seventh-ranked Vols are heavy favorites at struggling Ole Miss as they look to begin their SEC Championship hunt with a win. The Vols went 10-2 in the pre conference slate with wins over top 25 teams Maryland and Kansas...
Tim Banks calls South Carolina game ‘anomaly’ for Tennessee’s ‘really good defense’
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Even more than a month later, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is still getting questions about *that* game. Such is life when what happened to the Vols happened in their stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina in the penultimate game of the regular season on November 19, a defeat that eliminated one-loss Tennessee from College Football Playoff contention. The topic came up again for Banks on Tuesday morning, three days before the Vols face Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami, and he tried to offer an explanation for why his defense allowed 606 yards and the most points Tennessee had allowed in a game since 1995 to what had been a nonexistent offense, calling it an “anomaly” for what was a solid defense most of the season.
rockytopinsider.com
The Starting Five: Tennessee Basketball Opens SEC Play
Tennessee basketball (10-2) begins SEC play Wednesday evening at Ole Miss. The Vols are off to a strong start to the season, moving past a bad early season loss to Colorado to earn marquee wins over USC, Kansas and Maryland. The Vols have dealt with injuries throughout the first two...
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
thediwire.com
Passco and Greystone Acquire Tennessee Independent Living Community
Passco Companies LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other alternative investments, in conjunction with Greystone, has acquired an independent living community in Knoxville, Tennessee. Greystone provided the funding while Passco Companies LLC will be the owner and asset manager. Trustwell Living LLC, a senior living operating company,...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
