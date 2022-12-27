Read full article on original website
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police had an eventful week that resulted in ammunition and guns being taken off the street. On Dec. 17, Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a DUI arrest of an uncooperative suspect. A search of teh vehicle uncovered an unregistered .22 pistol along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia, said The post Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week appeared first on KION546.
1 dead, 1 arrested in Salinas head-on collision involving drunk driver
SALINAS, Calif. — On the evening of Dec. 28, officers from the Salinas Police Department and personnel from the Salinas Fire Department responded to reports of a major injury vehicle accident at the intersection of Larkin and Victor streets. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An individual is now in Monterey County Jail after they tried to strike a Salinas Police officer with a walking stick. Police said, around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of East Market Street. Salinas Police said the suspect was not complaint The post Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury appeared first on KION546.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen
LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man in his home on Lockwood-Jolon Road Wednesday for alleged sexual molestation of a minor charges. Michael David Paulsen, 60, was arrested after deputies were made aware of sexual assault allegations against him in October. An interview with the victim and further investigation The post Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen appeared first on KION546.
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Salinas Valley State Prison investigating Christmas Eve homicide
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Valley State Prison said they responded Saturday to reports of a man being attacked by his cellmate at around 2:49 p.m. Staff quickly arrived and found Ross Nusser, 45, unresponsive in his cell after the alleged attack. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and EMTs arrived to offer additional aid, but after The post Salinas Valley State Prison investigating Christmas Eve homicide appeared first on KION546.
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
4 more murder charges filed against suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee; 7 total
STOCKTON, Calif. — Four more murder charges were filed Tuesday against Wesley Brownlee, the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This gives him seven total homicide charges, meaning investigators have learned of an eighth victim. The latest charges filed by the San Joaquin...
4 new murder charges against alleged Stockton serial killer
Four additional murder charges have been announced against the accused Stockton serial killer, including a new case out of Alameda County.
Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a deadly wrong-way accident in San Leandro. The accident happened on Interstate 880 near the Davis Street on-ramp, officials said. Details about the Deadly Wrong-Way Accident on Interstate 880 in San Leandro. A preliminary release revealed that a motorist in an unknown car was...
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Human remains found in creek identified as missing Livermore woman
LIVERMORE, Calif. - The remains of a missing woman out of. were discovered in a creek last Wednesday, according to investigators. Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard. She was reported missing to police two days later.
VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
