ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police had an eventful week that resulted in ammunition and guns being taken off the street. On Dec. 17, Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a DUI arrest of an uncooperative suspect. A search of teh vehicle uncovered an unregistered .22 pistol along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia, said The post Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

1 dead, 1 arrested in Salinas head-on collision involving drunk driver

SALINAS, Calif. — On the evening of Dec. 28, officers from the Salinas Police Department and personnel from the Salinas Fire Department responded to reports of a major injury vehicle accident at the intersection of Larkin and Victor streets. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two...
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An individual is now in Monterey County Jail after they tried to strike a Salinas Police officer with a walking stick. Police said, around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of East Market Street. Salinas Police said the suspect was not complaint The post Suspect attempts to assault a Salinas officer, officer discharges firearm without injury appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen

LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man in his home on Lockwood-Jolon Road Wednesday for alleged sexual molestation of a minor charges. Michael David Paulsen, 60, was arrested after deputies were made aware of sexual assault allegations against him in October. An interview with the victim and further investigation The post Deputies: South Monterey County man being held on $25 million bail for molesting teen appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Valley State Prison investigating Christmas Eve homicide

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Valley State Prison said they responded Saturday to reports of a man being attacked by his cellmate at around 2:49 p.m. Staff quickly arrived and found Ross Nusser, 45, unresponsive in his cell after the alleged attack. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and EMTs arrived to offer additional aid, but after The post Salinas Valley State Prison investigating Christmas Eve homicide appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a deadly wrong-way accident in San Leandro. The accident happened on Interstate 880 near the Davis Street on-ramp, officials said. Details about the Deadly Wrong-Way Accident on Interstate 880 in San Leandro. A preliminary release revealed that a motorist in an unknown car was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Human remains found in creek identified as missing Livermore woman

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The remains of a missing woman out of. were discovered in a creek last Wednesday, according to investigators. Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard. She was reported missing to police two days later.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy