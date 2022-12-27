SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police had an eventful week that resulted in ammunition and guns being taken off the street. On Dec. 17, Officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a DUI arrest of an uncooperative suspect. A search of teh vehicle uncovered an unregistered .22 pistol along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia, said The post Four guns confiscated in Seaside in a week appeared first on KION546.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO